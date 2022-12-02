Hilaria Baldwin 'Would Say' She's Done Having Kids, Says Alec Baldwin Hasn't Gotten a Vasectomy

Hilaria Baldwin doesn't know what the future holds for her family.

In a preview of Extra's interview with Hilaria and her 10-week-old daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena, airing Monday, the mom of seven opened up about whether she could see her family with husband Alec Baldwin growing again in the future.

"I would say that we're done, but I said we were done with six," she said with a laugh. "And yeah, I would say hopefully we're done."

Gesturing her hand as a snipping scissor, she added, "But Alec still has to go and do his part. So if he does not do his part, sometimes things can happen."

Speaking with PEOPLE at the American Museum of Natural History's Annual Gala in New York City on Thursday, Hilaria said Alec is "a little bit" of a pushover when it comes to their kids around Christmas time.

"I feel like I'm both good cop, bad cop," she added jokingly.

Alec, 64, and Hilaria, 38, enjoyed a rare night away from their brood at The Museum Gala, where Alec was joined by fellow Saturday Night Live alums Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels and Steve Martin.

Together Alec and Hilaria share daughters Ilaria, Maria Lucia Victoria, 22 months, and Carmen, 9, and sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7.

"I have two babysitters at home!" Hilaria told PEOPLE about the couple's extensive preparations to escape their children for the evening, while adding that they still have lots of festive family events planned in New York City, too.

"I think we want to go and see the [Rockefeller tree] lights," she said. "It was raining on the day that they lit up the tree — which we love, because Carmen lit up the tree one year when she was little and that was really nice."

Tune in to Extra Monday for the interview, check local listings for stations and time.