Hilaria Baldwin 'Would Say' She's Done Having Kids, Says Alec Baldwin Hasn't Gotten a Vasectomy

Hilaria Baldwin addressed whether she and husband Alec Baldwin are done growing their family in a recent interview

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 04:33 PM
Baldwin Family
Photo: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin doesn't know what the future holds for her family.

In a preview of Extra's interview with Hilaria and her 10-week-old daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena, airing Monday, the mom of seven opened up about whether she could see her family with husband Alec Baldwin growing again in the future.

"I would say that we're done, but I said we were done with six," she said with a laugh. "And yeah, I would say hopefully we're done."

Gesturing her hand as a snipping scissor, she added, "But Alec still has to go and do his part. So if he does not do his part, sometimes things can happen."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the American Museum of Natural History's Annual Gala in New York City on Thursday, Hilaria said Alec is "a little bit" of a pushover when it comes to their kids around Christmas time.

"I feel like I'm both good cop, bad cop," she added jokingly.

Alec, 64, and Hilaria, 38, enjoyed a rare night away from their brood at The Museum Gala, where Alec was joined by fellow Saturday Night Live alums Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels and Steve Martin.

Alec Baldwin, right, and wife Hilaria Baldwin attend The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin at the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala. Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin at the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala

Together Alec and Hilaria share daughters Ilaria, Maria Lucia Victoria, 22 months, and Carmen, 9, and sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7.

"I have two babysitters at home!" Hilaria told PEOPLE about the couple's extensive preparations to escape their children for the evening, while adding that they still have lots of festive family events planned in New York City, too.

"I think we want to go and see the [Rockefeller tree] lights," she said. "It was raining on the day that they lit up the tree — which we love, because Carmen lit up the tree one year when she was little and that was really nice."

Tune in to Extra Monday for the interview, check local listings for stations and time.

Related Articles
Alec Baldwin, right, and wife Hilaria Baldwin attend The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History
Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Baldwin Is a Pushover for Their Kids at Christmas
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXEQOmveEP/. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Celebrate Thanksgiving with 'Epic Fail Family Photo' Featuring All 7 Kids
The Baldwin Family
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of Daughter with Black Eye: 'You'll See This Shiner for a While'
Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Public Criticism Over Her Use of a Surrogate to Have Daughter Maria Lucia
Hilaria Baldwin Recalls 'Mean' Comments After Welcoming Daughter Marilú via Surrogate: 'So Sad'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the opening night of "Hangmen" on Broadway at Golden Theatre on April 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Hilaria Baldwin Says That Before Meeting Alec, She Would 'Judge' Couples with Big Age Differences
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo Pumping Breast Milk, Teases She 'Used to Take Cute Bathroom Selfies'
Hilaria Baldwin (R) and daughter Carmen Gabriela Baldwin attend DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" premiere at SVA Theatre on June 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of 'Big Sis' Carmen Giving Baby Ilaria a Foot Massage During Bath Time
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Hilaria Baldwin attends the 2019 ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront at Tavern on the Green on May 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About 'Mama Guilt' After Welcoming Seventh Baby: 'This Is a Process'
hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Sweet Photo of All 7 of Her Kids as Alec Says, 'Who's Luckier Than Us?'
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals That She and Alec Baldwin Have Welcomed Their Seventh Baby: 'We Are Overjoyed'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci51suhDuSS/.
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Welcome Seventh Baby Together: 'We Are Overjoyed'
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas attend the "Blind" premiere at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on June 26, 2017 in New York City
Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Family Photo with All Seven of Her Children: 'Dream Team'
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin + Kids Trick-or-Treating
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Seven 'Baldwinitos' Show Off Their Halloween Style in Sweet Costumes
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwinattend the 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival on October 09, 2022 in East Hampton, New York.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Attend Hamptons International Film Festival with Five of Seven Kids
Alec Baldwin children
Alec Baldwin Says 'My Family Has Kept Me Alive' After Welcoming Seventh Baby with Wife Hilaria
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Pens Letter to Baby Ilaria Detailing 'Hard Balance' Adjusting as a Family of 10
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Sign
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Signs for First Day Photos