"It is such a wild story, that I haven't quite mastered it yet…" Hilaria Baldwin said of explaining how her two youngest children are only a few months apart

Hilaria Baldwin Says She Doesn't Have a 'Seamless' Way to Explain Her Babies' Age Difference

Hilaria Baldwin hasn't quite figured out how to explain to others why her youngest babies are so close in age.

In a candid Instagram post on Sunday, the mom of six, 37, explained that she has yet to come up with a "seamless" way to explain the small age gap between her babies María Lucía Victoria, 5 months, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 11 months.

Hilaria gave birth to her fifth child, Edu, in September 2020, then announced in March that she and husband Alec welcomed a newborn baby, MariLu, via surrogate.

"Whenever I meet people and they ask me my kids' ages, I wait for their awkward moment when they calculate the age difference of my last two babies," she writes alongside a photo of herself with MariLu. "I have yet to come up with the seamless way to explain it..it is such a wild story, that I haven't quite mastered it yet…joking about it, definitely diffuses the situation😂."

"What I do know is that I'm so existential now, becoming a mommy in this way, what makes us family, connected, communities…what makes us belong. The paths and nuances may be different, but the meaningfulness is what gives purpose to our existence," she continues.

"Not to sound too yoga schmoga, but it's love, belonging, and acceptance…focusing on the soul and the being rather than the very outward simplicity of our shells or what we see others doing."

"Labels, shoulds and shouldnts, sometimes seem lazy and shortsighted to me now. How can we fit all of our being into limiting words? We are all on this path to connect and live our lives to their fullest capacity — acceptance is the greatest gift we can respect into each other," she concludes the post.

Earlier this month, Hilaria gave her followers a glimpse into her "nighttime chaos" with her babies.

The mom of six shared a photo snuggling with all of her children on Instagram, including a screaming MariLu wanting up. "We tried to take a pic and MariLu didn't want to lay down," Hilaria wrote on her Instagram Story.

Sharing another snap from the photo op, she wrote in the caption, "My Baldwinito nighttime chaos 💕." In the comments section, Alec wrote, "It really is like this."

While sharing a quiet moment on her Instagram Story in June, in which she nurses one of her babies, Hilaria joked about occasionally thinking about having another child.