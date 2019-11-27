Hilaria Baldwin Defends Herself Against 'Negative Comments' About Her Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin is speaking out after receiving criticism about her recent miscarriage.

On Tuesday night, the mother of four said on her Instagram Story that she had been receiving “negative comments” ever since revealing earlier this month that she had suffered her second miscarriage in seven months.

“All of a sudden I started getting negative comments about my miscarriage,” wrote Hilaria, 35, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin. “‘Attention seeker’, ‘too old’… ‘disgusting’…”

Because she had already been at her lowest, the comments didn’t have the same impact as they normally would, Hilaria said.

“Losing a baby at any stage is hitting rock bottom,” she wrote. “Rock bottom sucks. But rock bottom is also eye opening. Because you understand and have experienced true pain. It makes the trolls seem even smaller than they usually are. Because no words they can use can ever compare to what you have lost.”

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Gives Update After Suffering Second Miscarriage in 7 Months: ‘I’m Doing Better’

Image zoom Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

Still, just because Hilaria had the right perspective on the matter didn’t mean she excused her trolls.

“Those of you who bully women who suffer as I have are bringing a cruelty to the world that is so wrong,” Hilaria said. “You are contributing to feelings of shame, fear, insufferable pain. It is for this reason that I have stepped forward and shared as I have. Not for attention, but because it is my life story and I decided to open up.”

“You think I wanted this???” she asked. “I have experienced this pain that countless women before and with me have and we should make their…OUR…lives…easier, not more difficult.”

Hilaria then called for “love and support” for those who have had miscarriages and urged her followers to “stop the shaming of women, simply trying to create family and love.”

“Because of societal pressure, most of us stay silent,” she said. “And this can be one of the loneliest pains possible. I’m trying to promote the gift of being able to share what is going on … Just to know that we are not alone, and we are not ‘broken’. We are just opening ourselves up to love. And we should never be ashamed of this… even when it doesn’t go as planned.”

Image zoom Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Image zoom Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Image zoom Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

RELATED: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Make Their First Public Appearance Since Her Miscarriage

Last week, Hilaria and Alec stepped out for the first time since she shared the news of her miscarriage.

The pair attended the American Museum of Natural History‘s 2019 Museum Gala, and Hilaria told PEOPLE during the event that she’s feeling both physically and emotionally “much better” after revealing the sad news, and doesn’t feel pressured to share her experiences as much as empowered.

“I feel like it’s making the best out of a bad situation because I feel like it’s an important message, that people are not alone,” she said. “People think [our lives are] all roses and diamonds and all that stuff. I think it’s important to be honest because we’re so much more similar, everybody is, than different.”

“It brings the world a little bit closer,” Hilaria continued. “But what has been very important for me, in my own healing journey, is to realize that I’m not alone, and so I want to do that for other people as well.”

Image zoom Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their children Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Says She and Kimberly Van Der Beek ‘Connected’ After Both Suffering Miscarriages

Hilaria and Alec, 61, are parents to daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 18 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4. Alec is also dad to 24-year-old daughter Ireland.