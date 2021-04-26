Hilaria Baldwin's Daughter Carmen, 7½, 'Went Into Shock' After Getting Staple Lodged in Finger

"She went into shock and her mind really separated from her body," says Hilaria Baldwin of her daughter Carmen's state before having the staple taken out by a doctor

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing how she turned a minor household injury into a teachable moment about bravery with her daughter.

On her Instagram Story Thursday, the Mom Brain podcast co-host, 37, revealed that her 7½-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela got a staple stuck in her finger and had to have the tiny object removed by a doctor. Hilaria says her daughter experienced shock during the incident.

"She went into shock and her mind really separated from her body," continued Hilaria on the next slide. "After the staple was taken out, she started to return to herself again. We were talking about how the mind does funny things when we get hurt, and it's to protect us — but then we need to make a connection again."

"I told her how brave she was — she said, I wasn't brave, I was crying a bit," she recalled. "I told her that being brave doesn't mean you don't cry, it means you asked for help and you put one foot in front of the other and kept on ... bravery doesn't mean you can't show emotions."

Finally, Hilaria explained her goal in coaching her daughter through the injury. "I want to normalize for them that being brave is allowing yourself to feel and show what you want to show. Share what you want to share," she wrote.

After giving birth to Edu last September, Hilaria announced in March that she welcomed a newborn baby via surrogate.

On Instagram last month, Hilaria shared a sweet photo of her youngest two, explaining how their arrivals mean even more coming after the previous pregnancy loss.

"Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister," she began the caption. "Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time."

"Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them," continued Hilaria. "Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief — braver than us...and they held out hope. To experience and accept life's ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us."