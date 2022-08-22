Hilaria Baldwin's Daughter Carmen Wears Makeup and Heels for Her 9th Birthday Dinner: Photos

Hilaria Baldwin's oldest is getting all glammed up for her birthday.

On Sunday, the pregnant yoga pro, 38, shared scenes from the family's outing to celebrate daughter Carmen Gabriela's birthday early. Carmen, whom Hilaria shares with husband Alec Baldwin, turns 9 on August 23.

The hilarious moments, shared on Hilaria's Instagram Story, show Carmen getting ready for dinner, borrowing pieces from her mom's closet to perfect her look. In one photo, Carmen pairs a sweatsuit with shiny pink and blue peep-toe heels.

In another, Hilaria jokes that her daughter "brought out some of her flamenco moves," as she strikes a pose with the look. As she shares a picture of her daughter's press-on nails, Hilaria says, "then it got very '90s," showing Carmen exploring her long nails with her hair in space buns.

Camen wore the look to dinner but took her hair down and instead opted for a pair of black closed-toe booties as she was joined by a friend and later, made her first birthday wish of the year.

Hilaria and Alec are preparing to soon have seven kids under 10. PEOPLE confirmed Hilaria's current pregnancy in March, with Hilaria revealing that they are expecting another baby girl.

The couple's daughter will join sisters Maria Lucia Victoria, 17 months, and Carmen, as well as brothers Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 21 months, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5½ and Rafael Thomas, 7.

Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland.

Earlier this summer, Hilaria and Alec celebrated 10 years of marriage.

The pregnant mom took to Instagram to commemorate the special occasion with a throwback photo of Alec down on one knee. In the photo, Hilaria stands in front of him, holding his chin with one hand as daughter Carmen is perched on her hip.

"10 years packed full of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy…and everything all in between that our life brings," Hilaria wrote. "Happy anniversary Alec💕."

The actor and the yoga instructor wed in 2012.