Hilaria Baldwin Cuddles Up to Newborn Daughter Lucia in Sweet Snap: 'Little Dream'

Hilaria Baldwin is enjoying some quality time with her newborn daughter María Lucía Victoria.

On Sunday, Hilaria, 37, shared a snapshot of her baby girl — who she recently welcomed via surrogate — as the mom of six cuddled up to Lucia as she peacefully slept.

"Little dream 💕," Hilaria captioned the mother-daughter photo.

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin also share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7½, and sons Rafael Thomas, 5½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, Romeo Alejandro David, 2½ and 6-month old Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, whom she gave birth to in September. Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with ex Kim Basinger.

Last week, Hilaria candidly opened up to her Instagram followers about the ups and downs of now juggling two her infants, Lucia and Edu.

"Having two small babies is so fun and cute. there are also challenges," she admitted alongside a photo of her newborns in bed with her. "like Lucia just had an explosion and I have Eduardo rolling around...so I'm just gonna lay here, covered in poop, entertaining Edu...until I get a genius idea how to get out of this 💩 situation."

In a prior Instagram post, Hilaria explained how her new babies' arrivals mean even more coming after a previous pregnancy loss.

"The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister," she began the caption. "Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time."

We are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him," she wrote of her "rainbow baby" Edu, then adding of her newborn daughter: "We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world."

News of Baldwin's sixth child's arrival came a month after the Mom Brain podcast co-host apologized for not being "more clear" about her cultural background when she was accused of misrepresenting her heritage in late December. Social media users alleged she had falsely claimed to have Spanish roots and took on a Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the United States.