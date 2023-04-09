Hilaria Baldwin Convinces All 7 Kids to Pose for Easter Photo: 'Sugar High'

"The only way I got them all in the picture, was to hold a large plastic tub of candy on my lap," Baldwin joked

Published on April 9, 2023 09:06 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXEQOmveEP/. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Photo: Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin isn't above bribing her big family with a bit of Easter candy in order to get a nice holiday photo.

The mom of seven shared a shot on Instagram Sunday which managed to get all the kids in the frame, as well as husband Alec Baldwin, complete with a few Easter trappings in the background.

"The only way I got them all in the picture, was to hold a large plastic tub of candy on my lap…my face is either congratulating myself for a moment of mommy genius, or wondering if the sugar high and crash later would be worth it," Baldwin wryly noted.

"I love that by 7 kids, I've given up on the all looking at the camera and smiling, and just want them to be present in the photo...Happy Easter y felices pascuas to all of you from us. Much love."

The couple are parents to daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 6 months, Maria Lucia Victoria, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 9½, as well as sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2½, Romeo Alejandro David, who turns 5 next month, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael, 7.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXEQOmveEP/. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram

In addition to his seven children with Hilaria, Baldwin is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin — who is expecting her first baby, a girl, with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos) — with ex Kim Basinger.

In an appearance on the Girlboss Radio podcast in January, the writer, 27, was happy to reveal her little one's moniker.

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she chuckled.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin
The seven 'Baldwinitos'. Eroula Dimitriou Photography

Carmen was the one to share the new of big sister Ireland's upcoming arrival with her younger siblings

"So you guys know what uncle means. It means that your sister or brother is pregnant, or they have a kid," Carmen asks her siblings in an Instagram video from January, pointing to each of her siblings and telling them they'll be an uncle or an aunt with the new arrival.

"What am I?" Alec asks his daughter

"You're going to be a grandpa," Carmen replies, to which the actor covers his face. "Ireland's pregnant."

"From all these excited tiny uncles and aunties and grandpa Alec and grandma me... We are so happy for you, Ireland and Andre…can't wait to meet the little babe ❤️," Hilaria captioned the sweet post.

