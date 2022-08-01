Hilaria and Alec Baldwin confirmed to PEOPLE in March that they are expecting baby number seven

Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Compares Baby Bumps in Same Dress, Seven Years Apart — See the Photos!

Hilaria Baldwin is comparing her previous maternity looks as she prepares to welcome her seventh baby.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old posted two photos of herself on her Instagram stories cradling her baby bump while wearing a form-fitting dress.

In the first picture, the baby bump she cradles was her son Rafael Thomas, who was born in 2015. While Hilaria wears the same animal-printed dress in the second picture, she's showing off a different baby bump: her seventh baby.

In March, PEOPLE confirmed the yoga instructor's latest pregnancy. She recently revealed that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting another baby girl.

The pair are already parents to daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and Maria Lucia Victoria, 16 months, as well as sons Rafael Thomas, 7, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 21 months.

Hilaria Baldwin Instagram Credit: Hilaria Baldwin Instagram

At the time of the pregnancy announcement, the Baldwins told PEOPLE, "We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.