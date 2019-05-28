Hilaria Baldwin Fires Back Over Son Not Wearing a Sun Hat: 'You Come and Try to Put It on Him'

Hilaria Baldwin wants her followers to know one thing: As a mom of four, she knows what she’s doing.

The yoga instructor shared a video of her 1-year-old son Romeo Alejandro David‘s “first pool experience” to Instagram on Sunday, where he was held by dad Alec Baldwin but reached for the edge of the pool, unsure about the entire thing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Most comments were supportive and remarked in various degrees about how adorable baby Romeo was, but many addressed that he wasn’t wearing a hat to cover his hairless head while others asked about whether he was wearing sunscreen given the bright, warm day.

“Stop about the hat,” Hilaria, 35, wrote in the caption. “If you would like, I will invite you to my home and you can try to both put a hat on him and have him keep it on. You will be my honored guest 🤗.”

“And OF COURSE he has sunscreen on🙄. What is wrong with people that they expect the worst?” she added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Hilaria Baldwin's Instagram comment

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Says She Has Stopped Co-Sleeping with Son Romeo for Baby’s Safety: “It Was Tough”

In the comments section, Hilaria clapped back at one follower who simply wrote, “Sun hat” alongside an emoji of a monkey covering its eyes.

“You come and try to put it on him and keep it on him,” she replied, tacking on an upside-down-smile emoji.

Romeo seemed to come around to the idea of the pool in a follow-up video, where the youngster is dressed in a T-shirt and pants while seated on the side of the pool, splashing the water with his feet.

“Update: we are starting to like the pool … gotta dip the toes first, right 😉! (Maybe it helps that I’m holding him too ❤️),” Hilaria captioned the clip.

RELATED VIDEO: Alec Baldwin on Wife Hilaria’s Miscarriage: “It Was Sad. It Broke My Heart a Little”

Hilaria is no stranger to parenting criticism when it comes to Romeo and his older siblings: brothers Leonardo Ángel Charles, 2½, and Rafael Thomas, 4 next month, plus sister Carmen Gabriela, 5½, and even Alec’s daughter Ireland.

In April, the fitness instructor and Mom Brain podcast co-host addressed critics on social media who pointed out that she doesn’t mention her husband’s 23-year-old daughter (with ex Kim Basinger) in her posts as frequently as she does her four biological children with the actor, 61.

Opening up to PEOPLE a week later, she called the experience “super horrible” and highlighted the “great relationship” among herself, Alec and Ireland.

“There’s obviously things in the past … with her parents, they’ve suffered, and I don’t get involved in that,” she said. “I think that’s one of the smartest things I’ve ever done. I’m here, everybody knows that I love them and I care about them and if they need me I’m here, and I’m never going to put my nose where my nose doesn’t belong.”