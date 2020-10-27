"Having empathy does not mean not being oneself," said Hilaria Baldwin, who gave birth to her fifth child, son Edu, seven weeks ago

Hilaria Baldwin Claps Back at Critic Who Said She Was 'Showing Off' in Postpartum Underwear Photo

Hilaria Baldwin is standing up for herself in the name of body positivity.

The fitness instructor and new mother of five posted a video of herself showing off her belly button ring on Monday night, almost seven weeks after giving birth to her and husband Alec Baldwin's fifth child, son Eduardo Pau Lucas, and joked about the reason behind the clip.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The most important part of this video isn't the whole how recently I had a baby thing and whether you think I'm too this or too that ... it's not about my underwear, and it's not about my skin, or the fact that I'm exhausted and have no interest in makeup ... " wrote Hilaria.

"It's about the fact that I lay on my back while my my friend shoved my belly piercing back in while I clenched my teeth. So 90s? Yup ... and I'm 36, 5 kids, and still keeping it," she added, tacking on multiple crying-laughing emojis.

One user remarked in the comments, "Why take the photo in your underwear then?" — to which Hilaria responded on her Instagram Story, "Because I have an almost 7 week old and I'm too tired to put my pants on right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Hilaria Baldwin's Instagram Story Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Image zoom Hilaria Baldwin's Instagram Story Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Another accused the Mom Brain podcast co-host of "not having" any empathy for most women who do not look like" her so soon after having a baby, adding, "I think you're showing off and it's just not inclusive."

"Having empathy does not mean not being oneself," Hilaria began her response, which she posted to her Instagram Story. "I'm one of the biggest cheerleaders for body positivity and love."

"One thing you MUST know is that it comes in ALL different shapes and sizes, MINE INCLUDED," she continued. "I don't judge anyone's body. Would you applaud me in this post if I looked different? Think on that. Should I hide because of my body? I don't do anything wrong to be ashamed of my figure."

"I don't shame or hurt others ... I don't think I'm better or worse, I don't tell people to look different. Or that how they naturally are is making me feel badly. So should someone say that to me? Should you say that to me?" asked The Living Clearly Method author.

"That, for me, is not inclusive," Hilaria noted. "You are excluding me because you are projecting some society invented, shallow idea of what is 'beauty' or 'fit.' I don't buy into it ... and I can tell that you hate me and resent it ... so why bring it here? Why throw it at me?"

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Reveals How She Got Her Post-Baby Body 10 Months After Son's Birth

Hilaria has long been open about facing criticism on social media, about everything from her body to how she parents, her relationship with Alec's daughter Ireland and being called "annoying" for sharing her miscarriage stories. But she continues to be candid with her followers about the ups and downs of parenthood, body changes and everything in between.

Two days after baby Edu's arrival, the new mother of five shared side-by-side photos of herself just before giving birth and just afterward.

"A day and a half ... and a baby later. On the way to the hospital and about to make my way home," she wrote of the two images and when they were taken, the left showing her baby bump and the right photo capturing Hilaria smiling in her underwear after delivering Edu.