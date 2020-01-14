Hilaria Baldwin Claps Back at Criticism of Her Kids Not Wearing Coats Outside in New York City

Hilaria Baldwin isn’t letting mom-shamers get the best of her.

The Mom Brain podcast host and mother of four clapped back Monday on her Instagram Story after she received negative comments on a photo of herself and her children — sons Romeo Alejandro David, 19 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4½, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6 — out and about in New York City.

The photo, which Hilaria said was taken on Saturday when “it was nearly 70” degrees outside, showed Rafael wearing a puffer jacket and pants, but the rest of the kids were in long-sleeved ensembles and pants, many which resembled sleepwear. Hilaria, 36, wore black pants and a gray sweater as she held youngest child Romeo, while the five of them waited to cross the street.

“I can’t believe that when I post a photo of my kids with no jackets, it starts such controversy,” she began, adding a crying-laughing emoji. “I think there are a few things we should consider before you worrying about my children with no coats seemingly RUINS your Monday.”

“1. It was nearly 70 this weekend, 2. Someone pointed out that since I posted this photo today … it doesn’t matter what temp it was this weekend. Not sure the logic of this … I assure you that this was taken sat am,” the fitness instructor continued on her Story. “3. That my children are gonna get cold from wearing coats … just so you know, you get sick from a virus and not from no jacket.”

“Last thing: non jacket related … many of you asks who takes my pics … it’s often [husband Alec Baldwin]. Sometimes a friend,” Hilaria went on in a subsequent post. “And for those of you who are dying for me to ‘admit’ this (as you think that I simply pretend to be a hands on parent … sometimes I’d like to get the sleep of someone who is pretending), drumroll … sometimes my nanny!”

“(For the millionth time: I keep their identities private because 1. These are their wishes — to remain private citizens, 2. For the safety of my kids when I’m not there, 3. So paps don’t follow my kids around when I’m not there!),” she continued of her hired help.

Hilaria also used her platform to share that she was using time she had to herself on Monday to practice some self-care, writing, “3 kids in school and one napping and I don’t work today, so I’m getting my first pedicure since late nov/early dec. All that pretend parenting leaves me with no time to do things like get a pedicure. And if it bothered you that on a warm day my kids wore no coats … this will really ruffle your feathers.”

“I’m walking half a block to the nail salon in flip-flops and it’s 44 degrees. It’s cold,” continued The Living Clearly Method author, captioning a mirror-selfie video in casual attire. “But I haven’t had time for a pedi in 6 weeks and NOTHING will smudge them. Who knows when this will happen again.”

Other comments on Hilaria’s post inquired why the children were wearing pajamas in public. In response, the mother of four shared a video of herself and son Rafael to her Instagram Story.

“How does it make you feel when people talk about your pajamas?” she asked her oldest son, who replied, “Poopy” and went on to say he likes wearing pajamas every day ” ’cause they’re so very soft.”

“So you wake up every morning and what do you do? Do you take a bath?” his mom asked.

“Yeah, and then put on pajamas … and socks,” Rafael said, showing off his choice of comfy sleepwear for that day.