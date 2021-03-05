Hilaria Baldwin Says Having Two Babies Is 'So Fun and Cute' but Admits 'There Are Also Challenges'

Hilaria Baldwin is pulling double duty.

The mom of six got candid on her Instagram Story Friday morning about juggling son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, whom she gave birth to in September, and newborn daughter María Lucía Victoria, whom she recently welcomed via surrogate.

"I have a lap full of babies," Hilaria wrote with a photo of the baby siblings sprawled in bed with her.

On the next slide, the mom wrote about a messy mishap that illustrated the challenges of parenting two babies at once: "Having two small babies is so fun and cute. there are also challenges. like Lucia just had an explosion and I have Eduardo rolling around...so I'm just gonna lay here, covered in poop, entertaining Edu...until I get a genius idea how to get out of this 💩 situation."

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin also share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7½, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5½. Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland.

On Instagram Thursday, Hilaria shared a sweet photo of the babies, explaining how their arrivals mean even more coming after a previous pregnancy loss.

"Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister," she begins the caption. "Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time."

"Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them," continues Hilaria. "Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief — braver than us...and they held out hope. To experience and accept life's ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us."

Hilaria says Edu is their "rainbow baby" and "such a blessing." She said her two youngest babies are "almost like twins" together.

"We are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him," she writes, then adding of her newborn daughter: "We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world."

News of her sixth child's arrival comes a month after the Mom Brain podcast co-host apologized in February for not being "more clear" about her cultural background when she was accused of misrepresenting her heritage in late December. Social media users alleged she had falsely claimed to have Spanish roots and took on a Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the United States.