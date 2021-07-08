Hilaria Baldwin says "it's nice to see him this way too" about her son Rafael, 6, choosing non-pajamas for a day out after years of preferring sleepwear everywhere they go

Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Son Rafael, 6, 'Wearing Clothes' After Years of Only PJs: 'Nice to See'

Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating her son choosing to wear an outfit that isn't pajamas.

The mom of six, 37, shared a photo Thursday of 6-year-old Rafael Thomas at a horse ranch wearing a button-up shirt with pants and boots, posing for the camera. In the caption on Instagram, Hilaria pointed out the fashion milestone for her eldest boy after years of Rafael preferring only to dress in PJs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Rafa is wearing clothes and I'm [heart and crying emojis]. He loves his pjs and he can always dress as he wishes…but it's nice to see him this way too," she writes. "I always want him to feel 100% Rafael."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Hilaria Baldwin Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria's family photos over the years on Instagram have shown Rafael happily sporting pajamas during outings, including a Disneyland trip in February 2020 when he wore a pair of Transformers-themed PJs.

In September 2019, Hilaria posted a photo of herself and her son as he got ready for school, smiling in a set of red plaid pajamas. "Pre-k orientation look is on point," she joked in the caption, adding a laughing emoji.

Rafael did wear a black-and-white suit and tie — along with the rest of his siblings — when he attended the New York City red carpet premiere of The Boss Baby: Family Business, which stars his dad Alec. Hilaria documented a fitting they had for the suits, showing Rafael posing with Leonardo and Romeo in sunglasses.

Hilaria Baldwin Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Boss Babies! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Dress Up in Matching Suits with Their 6 Kids for Film Premiere

In January 2020, Hilaria addressed commenters who asked why her children frequently wore sleepwear throughout the day, sharing a video of herself and Rafael on her Instagram Story at the time where they discussed the choice.

"How does it make you feel when people talk about your pajamas?" she asked him, as he replied "Poopy" and went on to say he likes wearing pajamas every day because "they're so very soft."