Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Daughter Carmen's 7th Birthday: 'Thank You for Making Me a Mommy'

Hilaria Baldwin recently told PEOPLE that the "best thing about having a big family is there's just so much love"

Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating her eldest child's birthday!

On Sunday, the fitness guru and Mom Brain podcast co-host, 36, gave a sweet tribute to her daughter Carmen Gabriela as she turned 7 years old.

"I love you so. Thank you for making me a mommy," Hilaria captioned a photo of herself hugging Carmen on Instagram. In another post, she wrote alongside a smiling Carmen: "Happy 7th birthday to my girl 🤍💙🤍💙🤍💙," showing off the Harry Potter–themed festivities.

Earlier this month, the mom-to-be opened up to PEOPLE about raising her growing family with husband Alec.

"The best thing about having a big family is there's just so much love," she said. "They say when you have one kid, you're like, 'I could never love another person as much as I love this kid.' Then you have another one and you realize you can. And that doesn't change as you have more and more and more."

And while she said "eventually [they] will stop" expanding their family, having a full house means "there's always something exciting going on" and "always people being able to play" with each other. She also shared how it's been for them while self-isolating during the pandemic.

"I'm really grateful for my kids having playmates in the house during this time when they have to social distance from most people in their lives," Baldwin said. "So it's been really lovely and I feel very grateful."

"The gratitude is what is getting us through absolutely every single day," she continued. "We're so lucky in so many ways — number one, having our health, having our family, my family having their health."

"And you really just [have to say], 'Hey, we're gonna hunker down and we're gonna wait this out. We're gonna give time for all the experts and scientists and doctors to figure out what our next move needs to be. And in that time, we need to be patient and together,' " the pregnant star added.

Baldwin also said her children keep things interesting at home, always making her laugh and appreciate their quality time together.

"They make me laugh all the time, and I think that's really what you have to embrace with being a parent — especially being a parent to so many, and especially being a parent in the times of corona, because you just have to laugh," she said. "If you don't laugh, you cry. So I'm constantly trying to laugh."