Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin announced the birth of daughter María Lucía — born via surrogate — in March

Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Baby María Lucía's 3-Month Birthday with Cute Photos of Her Many 'Faces'

Hilaria Baldwin is one proud mama!

The Mom Brain podcast co-host, 37, marked the 3-month birthday of daughter María Lucía Victoria, nicknamed MariLu, on Tuesday by sharing a series of adorable pictures of the baby girl.

"3 months of you, Marilu 💙💙," Hilaria captioned a close-up of the newborn on Instagram.

The mother of six went on to post several outtakes from their impromptu photo shoot on her Instagram Stories, writing, "I feel like these are some faces she will be making in the future."

Amongst the pictures is a shot of the newborn making a puzzled face, which Hilaria captioned: "Why the 🤬 did you put me down to take my photo ???"

Another snap showed the baby girl with her mouth opened.

"Feed me now," Hilaria wrote in the caption, adding in another photo of MariLu with her fist covering her mouth, "Fine, I'll just eat my hands."

"Why the 🤯 are there so many cats here????" she captioned a shot of the infant with a feline friend.

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin also share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7½, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 3, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, Rafael Thomas, 5½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 8 months. Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland.

On Tuesday, Hilaria also remarked that MariLu is turning out to be a "doppelgänger" of her older sister Carmen.

Alongside a throwback picture of Carmen taken in 2013, the mom wrote, "Speaking of doppelgänger baby Carmen and baby Marilu are 👯."

After giving birth to Edu in September, Hilaria announced in March that she and Alec welcomed a newborn baby via surrogate.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the mom and dad are "so happy and spending time bonding together as a family," adding that "Lucía's big brothers and sister are all excited to have a new sibling."

Since welcoming her youngest child, Hilaria has been open about her life as a mom to two newborns and four other young children.

In March, Hilaria got candid about breastfeeding her babies, referring to herself as a "cow," and admitting that she was "tired and thirsty." She said at the time, "Let me tell you something you might already know: breastfeeding two babies is no joke. I'm devouring any liquid I can get my hands on."