Hilaria and Alec Baldwin shared exclusively with PEOPLE that they are expecting another baby together

Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Anniversary with Alec: '10 Years Packed Full of So Many Babies'

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are celebrating 10 years of marriage.

The pregnant mom took to Instagram to commemorate the special occasion with a throwback photo of Alec down on one knee. In the photo, Hilaria stands in front of him, holding his chin with one hand as daughter Carmen is perched on her hip.

"10 years packed full of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy…and everything all in between that our life brings," Hilaria wrote. "Happy anniversary Alec💕."

The actor and the yoga instructor wed in 2012 and welcomed daughter Carmen Gabriela, their first child, in 2013.

PEOPLE confirmed Hilaria's current pregnancy in March, with Hilaria recently revealing that they are expecting another baby girl.

hilaria baldwin Credit: hilaria baldwin/instagram

The 64-year-old actor opened up about why he and Hilaria keep growing their family on Instagram in April.

"People ask why. This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey," the actor captioned a clip of María Lucía.

The month prior, the couple spoke with PEOPLE about their upcoming addition to the family.

"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," the couple said in an exclusive statement. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."