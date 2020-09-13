Hilaria Baldwin Calls Newborn Son a 'Wonderful Baby' as She Gives Fans Breastfeeding Update

Hilaria Baldwin says she nurses newborn son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas "every 2-3 hours at night"

Hilaria Baldwin and her newborn son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas are adjusting well.

On Sunday morning, the Mom Brain podcast co-host, 36, shared an update with her fans after giving birth to her fifth child last week and shared her nursing routine, calling little Edu a "wonderful baby."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Edu has been a wonderful baby.... I'm up with him every 2-3 hours at night. After he nurses he goes to sleep easily, all bundled up," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "He has not been fussy-4.5 days in, he is living up to his name and is pretty peaceful."

"I breastfeed and I pump too store milk (I'll give you guys my pump routine later, in case it helps). The beginning of this journey is always full of love, but also tiredness and of course the physical pain of recovering," the new mom added.

She later shared a sweet photo of husband Alec Baldwin and their daughter, Carmen Gabriela, cuddling with Edu while she pumped milk.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria and Alec welcomed their fifth child together on Sept. 8. They are also parents to Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Rafael Thomas, 5, and Carmen Gabriela, 7. The actor, 62, is also a father to daughter Ireland, 24.

Offering fans a glimpse into their new life as parents of five, Hilaria shared their first family photo featuring all of their children on Friday.

While the couple looked like they were ready for a nap in the image, their children, who were lounging on the couch beside them, were fully alert.

"Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the [initial] wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice. Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together ... hearts full," she captioned the family photo.

The next day, she shared a selfie that proved that she and newborn son Edu are already breastfeeding pros. In the selfie, the mom of five was busy posing for the camera, brushing her teeth and nursing her baby boy. “3.5 days in and we are champs at multitasking,” she captioned the photo.

The author and fitness expert first announced her son's arrival on Wednesday, alongside a photo of the couple in the hospital with their newborn.

"We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier,” she wrote, going on to reveal his name just one day later.