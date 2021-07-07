In the photos, mom of six Hilaria Baldwin nursed daughter María Lucía, 4 months, and son Eduardo "Edu," 10 months

Hilaria Baldwin Breastfeeds Her Two Babies, Jokes 'There Is a Line at the Dairy Cafe'

Hilaria Baldwin is in high demand!

On her Instagram Story Tuesday, the What's One More? podcast co-host, 37, shared photos of herself breastfeeding her youngest two babies — daughter María Lucía Victoria, 4 months, and son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 10 months — as she joked that they were both in line for their turn.

"There is a line at the dairy cafe," wrote Hilaria over a photo of Edu latching while MariLu snuggled close. In another snapshot, the mom of six smiled, noting that there was "some pushing too" as the babies not-so-patiently waited to feed.

Back in March, she spoke about breastfeeding her two youngest babies simultaneously, calling herself a "cow" on Instagram while admitting she was "tired and thirsty."

"Let me tell you something you might already know: breastfeeding two babies is no joke," she wrote over a selfie in which she drank a sparkling water. "I'm devouring any liquid I can get my hands on...But you all know that this is a favorite."

Earlier that month, Hilaria got candid on her Instagram Story about juggling the infants, writing: "Having two small babies is so fun and cute. there are also challenges. like Lucia just had an explosion and I have Eduardo rolling around...so I'm just gonna lay here, covered in poop, entertaining Edu...until I get a genius idea how to get out of this 💩 situation."

In another post, the Mom Brain podcast host said the family felt "overwhelmed by how fortunate we are" to have their "rainbow baby" Edu, adding of their newborn girl: "We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world."