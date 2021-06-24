Once she went through the effort of getting son Edu strapped into the stroller, Hilaria Baldwin says he was "staying in there" when he got hungry

Hilaria Baldwin Leans to Breastfeed Edu, 9 Months, After Winning 'Battle' to Get Him into Stroller

Hilaria Baldwin wasn't about to undo the work she did to get her son strapped in his stroller.

On Wednesday, the What's One More podcast co-host, 37, shared a photo on Instagram of herself breastfeeding her baby boy Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 9½ months, while standing next to his stroller and leaning over him. Edu sits in his stroller while nursing as Hilaria rests her head on her hand.

"Won the battle of strapping him in…hungry? Nope, staying in there," the mom jokes in the caption, explaining the unusual scenario.

Back in March, Hilaria talked about breastfeeding her two youngest babies simultaneously, calling herself a "cow" on Instagram while admitting she was "tired and thirsty."

"Let me tell you something you might already know: breastfeeding two babies is no joke," she wrote over a selfie in which she drinks a sparkling water. "I'm devouring any liquid I can get my hands on...But you all know that this is a favorite."

Earlier that month, Hilaria got candid on her Instagram Story about juggling Edu and Lucía, writing: "Having two small babies is so fun and cute. there are also challenges. like Lucia just had an explosion and I have Eduardo rolling around...so I'm just gonna lay here, covered in poop, entertaining Edu...until I get a genius idea how to get out of this 💩 situation."

In another post, Hilaria said the family felt "overwhelmed by how fortunate we are" to have their "rainbow baby" Edu, adding of their newborn girl: "We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world."