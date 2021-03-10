Hilaria Baldwin Says Breastfeeding Two Babies Is 'No Joke': 'This Cow Is Tired and Thirsty'

Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid about breastfeeding her two babies.

The mom of six opened up on her Instagram Story Wednesday about breastfeeding son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, whom she gave birth to in September, and newborn daughter María Lucía Victoria, whom she recently welcomed via surrogate. Calling herself a "cow," Hilaria, 37, says she's "tired and thirsty."

"Let me tell you something you might already know: breastfeeding two babies is no joke," she wrote over a selfie in which she drinks a sparkling water. "I'm devouring any liquid I can get my hands on...But you all know that this is a favorite."

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin also share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7½, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5½. Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland.

Earlier this month, Hilaria got candid on her Instagram Story about juggling son Edu and newborn daughter Lucía, writing: "Having two small babies is so fun and cute. there are also challenges. like Lucia just had an explosion and I have Eduardo rolling around...so I'm just gonna lay here, covered in poop, entertaining Edu...until I get a genius idea how to get out of this 💩 situation."

In another Instagram post, Hilaria said the family feels "overwhelmed by how fortunate we are" to have their "rainbow baby" Edu, adding of their newborn girl: "We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world."

News of her sixth child's arrival came a month after the Mom Brain podcast co-host apologized in February for not being "more clear" about her cultural background when she was accused of misrepresenting her heritage in late December. Social media users alleged she had falsely claimed to have Spanish roots and took on a Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the United States.