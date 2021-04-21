Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo Tandem Nursing Her Babies, Demonstrates 'Super Weird Burp Move'

Hilaria Baldwin cradles son Edu, 7 months, and 7-week-old daughter Lucía's heads as she breastfeeds, snapping the selfie with her free hand

Hilaria Baldwin is documenting the sweet mother-child moments with her two babies.

The Mom Brain podcast co-host, 37, shared a selfie on her Instagram Story Tuesday showing herself tandem nursing her two youngest babies, son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, whom she gave birth to in September, and daughter María Lucía Victoria, whom she recently welcomed via surrogate.

"The many positions of these babies going to sleep," she writes alongside the snapshot, in which she cradles both of the infants' heads as she breastfeeds, taking the selfie with her free hand.

Hilaria also shared another photo of Edu appearing to wave while nursing. "He says hi!" the mom writes, adding of Lucía, "She glared as I do this super weird burp move." Additionally, Hilaria captured the moment Edu paused from feeding to look at the camera "to smile."

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin also share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7½, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5½. (Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland.)

In March, Hilaria got candid about breastfeeding her babies, referring to herself as a "cow," and admitting that she was "tired and thirsty." She said at the time, "Let me tell you something you might already know: breastfeeding two babies is no joke. I'm devouring any liquid I can get my hands on."