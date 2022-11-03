Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo Pumping Breast Milk, Teases She 'Used to Take Cute Bathroom Selfies'

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed their seventh baby together, daughter Ilaria, in September

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 04:02 PM
Hilaria Baldwin
Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Nothing is stopping Hilaria Baldwin from taking a good mirror selfie.

The 38-year-old shared a candid photo on her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the mom of seven pumping breast milk while in the bathroom. In the photo, Baldwin snaps the selfie while holding up her shirt to reveal she is pumping underneath.

"I used to take cute bathroom selfies...now: la vaca lechera 🤣," she teased in the caption, referring to herself as a Spanish phrase that translates to "the dairy cow."

The yoga instructor and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed their seventh baby together, daughter Ilaria, in September.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hilaria Baldwin instagram
Hilaria Baldwin Instagram

"How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," the couple told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with."

They added, "Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria."

The couple is also parents to sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughters Maria Lucia Victoria, 19 months and Carmen Gabriela, 9 . Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Earlier this week, the New York-based couple shared photos of their seven children all wearing different costumes for the spooky holiday.

While newborn daughter Ilaria was simply dressed in a fur-trimmed, hooded pink onesie, her big brother Edu and sister Marilu took on the role of becoming "baby spider people" in adorable Spider-Man-themed red suits.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Leonardo meanwhile dressed as "some kind of creature," Hilaria wrote in her Instagram Story, while Rafael dressed as "some sort of scary demon." Romeo was Pikachu, a Pokémon character. The pair's oldest daughter together, Carmen, stole the show, however, by wearing an all-brown ensemble of a poop emoji hat and slippers.

Though both Alec and Hilaria chose not to dress up themselves this year, they still received comments on their Halloween "costumes," according to the busy mom of seven.

"OMG THAT'S THE BEST ALEC BALDWIN COSTUME EVER," someone apparently said while pointing at the famous star, which made Hilaria's night, according to her Instagram Stories. "I guess Alec and I get a pass for not putting our costumes on," she added to her "overheard" anecdote.

Hilaria also revealed that she got asked "multiple times" if Ilaria was part of her own costume while she was strapped to her chest during trick-or-treating in New York City.

Related Articles
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin + Kids Trick-or-Treating
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Seven 'Baldwinitos' Show Off Their Halloween Style in Sweet Costumes
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Hilaria Baldwin attends the 2019 ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront at Tavern on the Green on May 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About 'Mama Guilt' After Welcoming Seventh Baby: 'This Is a Process'
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Fall Gala with Cocktails By Clase Azul Tequila at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Timeline
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwinattend the 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival on October 09, 2022 in East Hampton, New York.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Attend Hamptons International Film Festival with Five of Seven Kids
hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Sweet Photo of All 7 of Her Kids as Alec Says, 'Who's Luckier Than Us?'
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas attend the "Blind" premiere at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on June 26, 2017 in New York City
Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Family Photo with All Seven of Her Children: 'Dream Team'
Hilaria Baldwin (R) and daughter Carmen Gabriela Baldwin attend DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" premiere at SVA Theatre on June 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of 'Big Sis' Carmen Giving Baby Ilaria a Foot Massage During Bath Time
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals That She and Alec Baldwin Have Welcomed Their Seventh Baby: 'We Are Overjoyed'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci51suhDuSS/.
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Welcome Seventh Baby Together: 'We Are Overjoyed'
Alec Baldwin children
Alec Baldwin Says 'My Family Has Kept Me Alive' After Welcoming Seventh Baby with Wife Hilaria
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Pens Letter to Baby Ilaria Detailing 'Hard Balance' Adjusting as a Family of 10
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Sign
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Signs for First Day Photos
Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on Pregnancy Nearly Decade After Her First: 'Doing This One More Time'
Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on Pregnancy Nearly a Decade After Her First: 'Doing This One More Time'
alec-baldwin and son-edu
Alec Baldwin Shares Sweet Tribute to Son Edu on His Second Birthday: 'You Are My Life'
Hilaria Baldwin (R) and Carmen Baldwin attend "The Boss Baby: Family Business" World Premiere
Hilaria Baldwin's Daughter Carmen Wears Makeup and Heels for Her 9th Birthday Dinner: Photos
hilaria baldwin
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Compares Baby Bumps in Same Dress, Seven Years Apart — See the Photos!
EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin and his pregnant wife Hilaria are spotted together in the Hamptons
Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Growing Baby Bump on Summer Hamptons Stroll with Husband Alec Baldwin