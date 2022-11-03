Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo Pumping Breast Milk, Teases She 'Used to Take Cute Bathroom Selfies'

Nothing is stopping Hilaria Baldwin from taking a good mirror selfie.

The 38-year-old shared a candid photo on her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the mom of seven pumping breast milk while in the bathroom. In the photo, Baldwin snaps the selfie while holding up her shirt to reveal she is pumping underneath.

"I used to take cute bathroom selfies...now: la vaca lechera 🤣," she teased in the caption, referring to herself as a Spanish phrase that translates to "the dairy cow."

The yoga instructor and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed their seventh baby together, daughter Ilaria, in September.

"How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," the couple told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with."

They added, "Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria."

The couple is also parents to sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughters Maria Lucia Victoria, 19 months and Carmen Gabriela, 9 . Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Earlier this week, the New York-based couple shared photos of their seven children all wearing different costumes for the spooky holiday.

While newborn daughter Ilaria was simply dressed in a fur-trimmed, hooded pink onesie, her big brother Edu and sister Marilu took on the role of becoming "baby spider people" in adorable Spider-Man-themed red suits.

Leonardo meanwhile dressed as "some kind of creature," Hilaria wrote in her Instagram Story, while Rafael dressed as "some sort of scary demon." Romeo was Pikachu, a Pokémon character. The pair's oldest daughter together, Carmen, stole the show, however, by wearing an all-brown ensemble of a poop emoji hat and slippers.

Though both Alec and Hilaria chose not to dress up themselves this year, they still received comments on their Halloween "costumes," according to the busy mom of seven.

"OMG THAT'S THE BEST ALEC BALDWIN COSTUME EVER," someone apparently said while pointing at the famous star, which made Hilaria's night, according to her Instagram Stories. "I guess Alec and I get a pass for not putting our costumes on," she added to her "overheard" anecdote.

Hilaria also revealed that she got asked "multiple times" if Ilaria was part of her own costume while she was strapped to her chest during trick-or-treating in New York City.