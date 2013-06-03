How Hilaria Baldwin Is Adjusting (and Not) to Pregnancy

Image zoom



Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have just a few more months to go before their baby girl is born — and the couple can’t wait.

“We talk about her nonstop,” the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE at the Big City Moms Biggest Baby Shower event on Thursday in New York City. “Our two little dogs are our babies and now we’re going to add to the family with a non-fur baby.”

But the Baldwins aren’t the only ones who are anxiously awaiting the birth. According to Hilaria, Alec’s 17-year-old daughter Ireland is “so excited” to be a big sister.

So does that mean Ireland will be on babysitting duty? “When she has the time, we’d totally take her up on it,” Hilaria says with a laugh. “[For now] she’s off modeling and doing incredible things.”



In the meantime, the yoga instructor and Extra correspondent is embracing pregnancy and all that does — and doesn’t — come with it. “I’m not craving anything bizarre,” she says. “I think it’s because I eat so well. I’ve been waiting for the pickles and ice cream to come, but they haven’t.”

As for a big adjustment, Hilaria has had to give up her rigorous workouts. “I’ve toned it down a lot. I don’t do as much cardio,” she explains. “This is about her. I can’t get my heart rate up too high because my doctor told me babies can’t sweat. So I just try to do a lot of toning exercises and yoga.”

Pregnant or not, there is one must-have for Hilaria: her high heels.

“I’m always in heels and now I have so much extra weight so when I’m not wearing them, my foot stretches and it hurts,” she says. “So even around the house I have them on. I’m the only pregnant woman who feels better in heels.”