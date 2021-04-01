Hilaria Baldwin recently said having two babies close in age is "so fun and cute" but admitted there are "also challenges"

Hilaria Baldwin Tries to 'Wrangle' Her Older Kids for Family Photo with 'Super Cute' Edu and Lucia

Hilaria Baldwin attempted to get the perfect family photo.

The Mom Brain podcast host, 37, shared a sweet snapshot on Instagram Thursday featuring all six of her children, whom she shares with husband Alec Baldwin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The babies were being super cute when I began trying to wrangle to older Baldwinitos to take a photo...7 min later...they had had it 🥴. Next time!" Hilaria captioned the post.

On her Instagram Story, the mom of six also showed behind the scenes of the group shot coming together, as well as a picture of Edu's older brothers "babysitting" him.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Hilaria Baldwin children Image zoom Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin children Image zoom Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

After giving birth to Edu last September, Hilaria announced in March that she welcomed a newborn baby via surrogate.

On Instagram last month, Hilaria shared a sweet photo of her youngest two, explaining how their arrivals mean even more coming after the previous pregnancy loss.

"Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister," she began the caption. "Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time."

Hilaria Baldwin Image zoom Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

"Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them," continued Hilaria. "Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief — braver than us...and they held out hope. To experience and accept life's ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us."