Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Welcome Seventh Baby Together: 'We Are Overjoyed'

Alec Baldwin is officially a father of eight!

The actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed another baby together, PEOPLE confirms.

Daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin was born on Thursday, Sept. 22. She weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz.

"How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world," the couple tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with."

They add, "Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria."

Hilaria shared a video of the couple's newborn daughter Saturday on Instagram, writing, "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true."

The couple are also parents to sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 23 months, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5 ½ , and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughters Maria Lucia Victoria, 18 months and Carmen Gabriela, 8 ½ . Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria Baldwin Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed Hilaria's pregnancy in March, with Hilaria recently revealing that they were adding another baby girl to the family. The couple spoke about their upcoming addition to the family.

"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," the couple said in an exclusive statement. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin. TheImageDirect.com

In June, the pregnant mom took to Instagram to commemorate her 10-year wedding anniversary with the actor

with a throwback photo of Alec down on one knee. In the photo, Hilaria stands in front of him, holding his chin with one hand as daughter Carmen is perched on her hip.

"10 years packed full of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy…and everything all in between that our life brings," Hilaria wrote. "Happy anniversary Alec💕."