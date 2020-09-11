Hilaria Baldwin Shares First Family Photo Including Newborn Son Eduardo: 'Hearts Full'

"Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together ... hearts full," read Hilaria Baldwin's caption

Baldwinitos, assemble!

While Alec, 62, and the Mom Brain podcast co-host looked like they were ready for a nap, the kids were fully alert — thanks to some quality viewing material.

"Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the [initial] wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice. Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together ... hearts full," Hilaria, 36, wrote in the caption, using the rest of the space to reflect on the anniversary of 9/11 and share, "As their mother, I meditate on how I can raise them to make this planet more peaceful, more respected, and safer."

The gang was almost all there, missing only one member of their immediate family — Alec's daughter Ireland, 24 — but the actor's brother Billy Baldwin commented on the post, "Welcome to the rest of your life!! ♥️"

The author and fitness expert announced her son's arrival on Instagram Wednesday morning, alongside a photo of the couple in the hospital with their newborn.

"We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier 🌟. Stay tuned for a name🤍," Hilaria captioned the sweet post.

One day after announcing their baby boy's arrival, Hilaria and Alec revealed his moniker and birth details on Instagram.

"We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin," the new mother of five wrote, sharing an adorable snapshot of her newborn, looking alert. "Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm 🤍he weighed 7lbs 8oz🤍 His name means 'wealthy guardian of peace and light' 🤍. We love you baby Edu 🤍"

Hilaria has since posted updates about the family's first moments at home with the new arrival to her Instagram Story, including a video of her walking around with baby Edu on Thursday.

"Tired mama ... Edu just helped me put the last of his big siblings to bed," she wrote on top of the clip. "I'm so happy we are all together."

A subsequent snapshot showed her lounging next to the newborn while he lay sound asleep. "We walked the dogs and are just hanging because I know he will be up to feed soon," wrote Hilaria.