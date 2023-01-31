Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of Alec with All 7 Kids as They Strive to 'Be Stronger Parents'

Alec Baldwin's kids piled on him in a sweet photo shared by wife Hilaria Baldwin with a heartfelt caption about their fans' support of them during a difficult time

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on January 31, 2023 03:36 PM
Hilaria Baldwin Thanks Fans For Helping Her and Alec Baldwin 'Be Stronger Parents and Partners'
Photo: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram; Jason Mendez/Getty

Hilaria Baldwin is thanking fans for their support during a difficult time for their family.

Following recent news that husband Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Hilaria took a moment to acknowledge what fan support means to her family.

"I hope you understand how much your support and kindness to Alec and our children mean. Thank you for being our community and our village," the Witches Anonymous podcast host wrote alongside a photo on Instagram of their kids piling on and around the actor.

"You are helping us to be stronger parents and partners during this unimaginable time, stemming from such heartbreaking tragedy. Please know that I hear all of your outspoken words and each and every one of you reminds me daily that there is kindness in the world and we are not alone."

"Alec, we love you and we are here for you❤️," she concluded.

After the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office announced the charges earlier this month, the Academy Award nominee, 64, shared a glimpse of life at home with wife Hilaria, 39, and their kids, in his first post since the filing.

"The old 'let me give you a back rub' ploy… Potato chips to follow." Alec captioned the photo of their 6-year-old son Leonardo "Leo" Ángel with his hands on Hilaria's shoulders as she sat on the floor.

Alec and Hilaria who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to seven kids including Leo: Carmen Gabriela, 9; Raphael Thomas, 7½; Romeo Alejandro David, 4 ½; Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2; Maria Lucía Victoría, 23 months; and 4-month-old Ilaria Catalina Irena.

hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin
The seven 'Baldwinitos'. Eroula Dimitriou Photography

Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger also share daughter Ireland Baldwin, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend RAC.

Earlier this month, Hilaria shared a video on Instagram where the actor sat with his younger kids as daughter Carmen explained to the rest of their brood that big sister Ireland is going to be a mom.

"So you guys know what uncle means. It means that your sister or brother is pregnant, or they have a kid," Carmen said, pointing to each of her siblings and telling them they'll be an uncle or an aunt with the new arrival.

"What am I?" Alec asked.

"You're going to be a grandpa," Carmen replied, to which the actor covered his face. "Ireland's pregnant."

