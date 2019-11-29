‘Thankful’ Hilaria Baldwin Spends Thanksgiving with Alec Baldwin & Their Kids After Miscarriage

Image zoom Hilaria and Alec Baldwin with daughter Hilaria Baldwin/ Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin is counting her blessings.

Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin celebrated Thanksgiving with their four children — daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6, plus sons Romeo Alejandro David, 18 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4 — over two weeks after Hilaria, 35, announced that she had suffered her second miscarriage in seven months.

“With the cooking and the cleaning and the kids, the dogs…my thanksgiving family photo got away from me,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram Thursday night alongside a shot of herself, the actor, and their daughter. “Now that the good is away and the house is clean, it’s just the three of us awake —way past Carmen’s bedtime.”

Hilaria went on to list some of the people she’s thankful for this year, which included all of her children, as well as her husband.

“I’m thankful for our first baby. I’m thankful for my three boys. Thankful for my husband, who through good times and difficult ones is my constant companion,” she wrote. “My family and friends—thank you. And our community here: I’m thankful for all of you, who support me in such powerful and endearing ways. Please know that your company means the world 💙💚💙💚.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Defends Herself Against ‘Negative Comments’ About Her Miscarriage

Alec, 61, also shared several photos and videos from the holiday, including a sweet tribute of his own to his “stunning” wife.

“Thanksgiving was made special and warm and filled with love for our (noisy) children and our friends because of the efforts of this stunning brunette I happen to know,” he wrote, alongside a shot of Hilaria on the ground with their daughter and dog.

Saving a little holiday cheer for himself, the actor went on to post a photo of some art he made out of leftover decorations. “Some people have leftover turkey. I have leftover table decorations. So, I made this. This is a piece I call LEFTOVER,” he captioned the playful post.

Last week, the pair stepped out for the first time since Hilaria’s miscarriage. While attending the American Museum of Natural History’s 2019 Museum Gala, the parents said that although it had been a difficult few days, they’re also planning on trying again for another baby.

“We’re going to have another one, just not now. It’s a question of time,” Alec told Extra during the event.

Hilaria also told PEOPLE at the gala that she was doing “much better,” saying she felt like she was “making the best out of a bad situation” by sharing her loss, as “it’s an important message, that people are not alone.”

“People think [our lives are] all roses and diamonds and all that stuff,” she added. “I think it’s important to be honest because we’re so much more similar, everybody is, than different.”

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Suffers a Second Miscarriage at Four Months Along After Previous Pregnancy Loss in April

“It brings the world a little bit closer,” Hilaria continued. “But what has been very important for me, in my own healing journey, is to realize that I’m not alone, and so I want to do that for other people as well.”

Days earlier, the Mom Brain podcast co-host opened up about how she has leaned on her family during the difficult time.

“I have my moments when I feel better then I have moments when I will get really sad. But I feel like time and healing and everyone’s support is helping me,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Spending time with my babies and husband helps so much. I’m so lucky to have them.”