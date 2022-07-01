Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Growing Baby Bump on Summer Hamptons Stroll with Husband Alec Baldwin
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are soaking up the summer.
The couple was spotted out together in the Hamptons, New York, on Thursday — their 10-year wedding anniversary — dressed casually during an outdoor walk.
Alec, 64, wore a white polo, navy blue shorts and brown sandals, while a pregnant Hilaria, 38, opted for a breezy white dress over her growing baby bump.
The two are currently expecting a baby girl, their seventh child together.
PEOPLE confirmed the pregnancy in March, with Hilaria recently revealing that they are expecting a girl.
The couple's daughter will join big sisters Carmen Gabriela, 8½, and Maria Lucia Victoria, 16 months, as well as brothers Rafael Thomas, 7, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5½ , Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 21 months. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26.
At the time of the pregnancy announcement, the Baldwins told PEOPLE, "We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."
"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.
Hilaria marked the couple's milestone anniversary on Thursday with a throwback photo of Alec down on one knee.
In the image, Hilaria stood before her husband, holding his chin with one hand as daughter Carmen was perched on her hip in a princess costume.
"10 years packed full of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy … and everything all in between that our life brings," she wrote. "Happy anniversary Alec💕."
The actor and the yoga instructor wed in 2012 and welcomed daughter Carmen, their first child, in August 2013.