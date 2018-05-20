Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Welcome Newborn Son Home: 'So Tired, But Happy'

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed their new baby boy home on Saturday after they announced his birth on social media Thursday

Baby’s home!

In a sweet family photo shared on Hilaria’s Instagram account, the family of six nestled in for a movie at home with the mother of four keeping a careful eye on her newborn son who was featured in the far left in his bassinet.

“Reunited 💛! So tired, but happy! Little rainy day movie. #wegotthis2018,” Hilaria wrote in the caption.

Daughter Carmen Gabriela, 4½, looked back toward her mother as her two younger brothers, Leonardo Angel Charles, 20 months and Rafael Thomas, 2½, paid close attention to the screen.

Alec is also dad to 22-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

Earlier in the day, Hilaria shared a photo of her hand holding her newborn son’s on Instagram with the caption, “Home 💛.”

On Thursday, Hilaria shared a photo of herself and Alec, 60, smiling and gazing down at their son in a hospital room after his birth.

“He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz 💛 #wegotthis2018,” Hilaria captioned the beautiful post.

The couple has yet to announce their third son’s name the proud new mom shared a sweet photo of her daughter lightly tapping her baby brother’s nose on Instagram Friday.

“Proud big sister Carmen came to meet our new baby today…the other boys were napping, so they will meet him soon!” Hilaria wrote in the caption. “All is wonderful. Still choosing his name. Carmen has had quite a few great ideas 😂.”

Hilaria added that she would wait to post another photo due to the high school shooting in Texas that occurred Friday morning.

“ I have taken a postpartum photo, as I have done in the past, but due to the school shooting, I’m going to wait to post,” she continued. “It’s such an experience being in a maternity ward, surrounded by new life, intensely blooming love, and to be reading about such violence and hatred.”

If only these horrible people could really have in perspective how we all begin…such sweet, innocent babies…,” she added. “My heart is breaking for the victims, for the families, and for all of us. Because this isn’t getting any better through inaction. #wegotthis2018.”

In November, Hilaria opened up to PEOPLE about her growing family, admitting she “never knew how many kids” she wanted, but “really, really” likes motherhood.