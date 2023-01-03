Watch Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's Daughter Tell Her Younger Siblings That Sister Ireland Is Pregnant

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's little girl was excited to share some big news with her younger siblings.

On Monday, the yoga pro, 38, shared a video on Instagram where the actor sits with his younger kids as daughter Carmen, 9, explains to the rest of their brood that big sister Ireland Baldwin is going to be a mom.

"So you guys know what uncle means. It means that your sister or brother is pregnant, or they have a kid," Carmen says, pointing to each of her siblings and telling them they'll be an uncle or an aunt with the new arrival.

"What am I?" Alec asks.

"You're going to be a grandpa," Carmen replies, to which the actor covers his face. "Ireland's pregnant."

The family then sits together and sends their congratulations to the 27-year-old and boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos).

"From all these excited tiny uncles and aunties and grandpa Alec and grandma me... We are so happy for you, Ireland and Andre…can't wait to meet the little babe ❤️," Hilaria captioned the sweet post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Awwww thank you guys. The littlest aunts and uncles 🔥❤️," Ireland wrote in the comments.

Ireland, whom Alec shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger, is the oldest of his eight children — which also includes Ilaria Catalina Irena, 3 months, Maria Lucia Victoria, 23 months, and Carmen, as well as sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7.

On Saturday, the mom-to-be posted a photo of a sonogram, writing in the caption, "Happy New Year ❤️."

Ireland further confirmed the news with a photo of a pregnancy test she shared to her Instagram Stories, which she captioned "It's not a dog lol" — responding to the many commenters who seemed to think Ireland was pulling a prank by sharing a photo of a puppy rather than a human baby.

Abbey Drucker

She also shared a picture of herself next to a toilet appearing to experience morning sickness, saying that if you'd had trouble getting in touch with her recently, "it's because this was me for the past while."

In October, RAC honored Ireland on her 27th birthday by posting a video montage featuring photos and clips of the pair from a variety of moments in their life together while writing in the caption, "happy birthday @irelandirelandireland 😍 you make me feel alive ✨."

Ireland created a highlight on her Instagram page from stories documenting her romance with RAC and simply captioned it, "👽❤️👽."