Hilaria and Alec Baldwin‘s little girl is stepping into the spotlight.

On Tuesday, Hilaria, 35, shared a sweet photo of her six-year-old daughter Carmen modeling some jewelry for Super Smalls, a children’s accessories brand founded by mom’s friend Maria Dueñas Jacobs.

In the photo, Carmen poses on a yellow backdrop, wearing overalls and a white T-shirt with her long blonde hair in French braids. She also wears several rings and bracelets as she smiles with her face in her hands.

“This little girl ❤️. We love you @super.smalls,” Hilaria wrote in the caption. The fitness guru also shared another photo of Carmen playfully holding her braids on her Instagram Story, writing, “Supporting our friend @mduenasjacobs.”

“Check out her new kid bling @super.smalls.”

The accessories brand is one that “celebrates the sparkle in all of us,” the company’s website says, and features clip-on earrings, necklaces, and other fun outfit additions for kids to express themselves.

While the Super Smalls photoshoot was clearly a lot of fun, it comes after a tough period for the family.

Last month Hilaria revealed that she suffered her second miscarriage this year.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” Hilaria wrote alongside a video of herself with Carmen in November. The loss of the baby was especially devastating considering the Mom Brain podcast host last suffered a miscarriage just seven months prior.

While the tragedy was difficult for the couple, Alec said last month that they will try again for baby No. 5.

“We’re going to have another one, just not now. It’s a question of time,” the Saturday Night Live star told Extra at the American Museum of Natural History‘s 2019 Museum Gala.

The couple also shares sons Romeo Alejandro David, 18 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4.