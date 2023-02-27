Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Celebrate Daughter Marilu's Second Birthday with All 7 Kids: Photo

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin's second youngest daughter, celebrated her second birthday in style, with her big family by her side

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on February 27, 2023 03:03 PM
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Celebrate Daughter Maria Lucía Victoría's 3rd Birthday
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin with kids on daughter Marilu's birthday. Photo: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing sweet moments from daughter Maria Lucía's second birthday.

Sharing photos in a montage Instagram Reel on Sunday, the mom of seven, 39, celebrated her little girl — who goes by Marilu — as she enters the next year of her life.

"Happy 2nd bday María Lucía Victoria. The whole day we asked her how old she is, and she told us '1'…until last night…she said '2'…but held up 5 fingers 🤣," she explained of the clip that begins the montage.

"At 2, you are Moana, Bad Bunny, and Rosalía obsessed and give better side-eye than anyone I know," the yoga pro said.

"You came to get your own decorations at the party store…you insisted on carrying the bag," Baldwin continued. "Dressed up Ila as baby Moana."

"Your fav character is Tamatoa and loved the look of the cake, but there is no food you love more than pizza, you refused the eat the cake and opted for another slice 🍕 instead. You danced the day away, in the best spirits. We love you so our Lulu🤍✨," she concluded.

hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin
The seven 'Baldwinitos'. Eroula Dimitriou Photography

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to seven kids: Carmen Gabriela, 9; Raphael Thomas, 7½; Leonardo "Leo" Ángel, 6, Romeo Alejandro David, 4 ½; Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2; Marilu; and 5-month-old Ilaria Catalina Irena.

Last week, the family celebrated Ilaria turning five months, with the mom reflecting on her little one on Instagram.

"Ilaria is 5 months today, and she is a joy…laughs a ton, obsessed with standing (and rather good at it 😳), has mastered the Baldwinito ayayayay face…we love her so and are grateful for her light in our lives ❤️," the proud mom wrote on Instagram.

