HGTV's Steve Ford and Wife Andrea Cargill Expecting Baby Boy: 'We Can't Wait to Meet Him'

HGTV's Steve Ford is beginning to build a family!

The Restored by the Fords star and wife Andrea Cargill are expecting their first baby together, a son, in June, they confirm exclusively to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's going to be awesome to be a dad, and I know that Andrea will be an incredible mom. It's a happy time in our lives and I am grateful that our family is growing," Ford tells PEOPLE. "This summer is going to bring more love and new adventures with the arrival of our son. We can't wait to meet him."

Adds Cargill, "I'm so excited to start our family together. It's been my dream to become a mom and we're over the moon with happiness."

Ford has already built a special baby nursery, complete with a disco ball, in their Pittsburgh loft to make room for their son on the way. His sister, designer Leanne Ford, will help decorate the space, which will feature pieces from her Crate & Kids line.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The renovation pro married Cargill, his then-girlfriend of three years, in December in a "winter woodlands"-inspired ceremony at a resort outside of Pittsburgh, PEOPLE exclusively revealed at the time.

"I'm [so excited] to be married to Andrea," said Ford, who stars alongside his sister Leanne in their HGTV series. "I'm looking forward to starting a family and taking on life together as husband and wife."

The couple was friends for several years before becoming romantically involved. The pair, who both share a passion for adventure and the outdoors, got engaged less than a month before the wedding.

Ford popped the question on Nov. 11, surprising Cargill with a proposal in their garden with his grandmother's ring, which has been passed down in his family. They did not announce their engagement publicly.

"When you know, you know. We've been together for three years, and figured it was time to make it official," Ford said of the short engagement. "Why wait any longer?"

"Steve is the love of my life and I'm so excited to get married, have a family and spend the rest of our lives together," Cargill said. "He makes me happy and we bring out the best in each other."