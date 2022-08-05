HGTV Star Shea Hicks Whitfield Welcomes First Baby: 'We Loved You Before We Knew You'

Bargain Block real-estate agent Shea Hicks Whitfield is a first-time mom, after giving birth to son Beau James with husband Terry Whitfield

Published on August 5, 2022 09:21 AM
Meet our Precious Rainbow Baby: Beau James Whitfield
Shea Hicks Whitfield and family. Photo: Shea Hicks Whitfield Instagram

Shea Hicks Whitfield is a mom!

The real-estate agent, who stars on HGTV's hit series Bargain Block, welcomed her first child with husband Terry Whitfield: a baby boy the couple have named Beau James Whitfield.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram Thursday night, Shea described Beau as her "rainbow baby" — a term given to babies born after a miscarriage, stillbirth or the death of an infant.

"Meet our Precious Rainbow Baby: Beau James Whitfield 🌈," she captioned a gallery of photos of their new addition, adding that the tiny tot weighed in at 7 lbs. 15 oz.

Among the pictures was a sweet shot of baby Beau swaddled in a dinosaur-print blanket and matching personalized hat. Shea and Terry both wore coordinating looks: she in a pajama set made out of the same fun fabric and he in a black T-shirt with the word "DAD" in the dino print.

"We loved you before we knew you," Shea said. "Even when there was just a hope for you, we loved you. 💙"

She received love in the comments sections from followers, including Bargain Block costars and BFFs Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas. "A precious pea to love," Bynum even wrote on his Instagram Story.

Shea and Terry wed in May 2015 and announced the happy news that they were expecting back in February.

"We're changing our names to Mom & Dad!" she wrote on Instagram, joking, "We're afraid to say that we haven't been social distancing 😉."

"Today, we are excited to announce news we didn't think we'd ever share," added Shea. "Of course, we spoke of having children. Yet, there was a certain intoxication of being married professionals whose only tether to the world of responsibility was a sweet little puppy. Yet the question lingered: what if?"

"At 44, we're blessed to share with the world the announcement of this next chapter to the story of Terry & She," she continued. "The premier date is scheduled for August 2022, and wer're ecstatic to introduce our First Child, brightest star on our team to the rest of the world."

"It takes a village to raise a child," she said. "Thank you for being a part of our (growing) tribe ❤."

Baby Beau isn't the only thing Shea and Terry have been collaborating on these days.

Terry recently got his real estate license, and has been working with Shea about helping first-time home buyers nab up homes in their native Detroit.

Their efforts were even documented in the HGTV special Bargain Block: Bargain Buys, which premiered earlier this month.

"It's not everyday that your Bff gets an @hgtv special!!!" Bynum wrote on Instagram. "We're so proud and excited for @shea.whitfield and @terrywhitfield313 what an amazing show it is too!!!! So happy to see more families calling Detroit home!"

