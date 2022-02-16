HGTV Star Anthony Carrino Welcomes First Baby with Wife Jacey Lambros: 'Overcome with Love'

Anthony Carrino is a dad!

The Kitchen Cousins star welcomed his first child, daughter Leni, with wife Jacey Lambros, he announced on Instagram Tuesday. Their baby girl was born on Valentine's Day, weighing 6 lbs., 12 oz. and measuring 19 inches at birth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Welcome to the world little Leni girl ❤️ 6lbs 12oz @ 19" long. Mom was an absolute rockstar and they're both healthy and resting," Carrino wrote alongside photos of himself with Lambros and Leni.

"@jaceylambros & I were never big on #valentines day…safe to say that's changed forever!" he added, sharing excitement for Leni to meet his dog. "Completely overwhelmed with emotions ❤️ (And we can't wait to introduce this little girl to Rossi!)"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Anthony Carrino and Jacey Lambros baby Credit: Anthony Carrino/Instagram

The HGTV star shared another black-and-white photo of his baby girl laying on his chest, writing, "No words will due right now. ❤️‍🔥"

Lambros also shared the news on her own Instagram alongside one photo of Leni sleeping and another snap of the new mom holding her baby girl's feet.

"In true Carrino fashion, Leni made her early debut and @carrinoanthony and I are overcome with love. We can't for you all to meet her. ❤️," Lambros wrote.

Anthony Carrino and Jacey Lambros baby Anthony Carrino and Jacey Lambros baby

Left: Credit: Jacey Lambros/Instagram Right: Credit: Jacey Lambros/Instagram

Following the news, the couple received a number of well wishes in the comments.

John Colaneri, Carrino's cousin and fellow HGTV star, wrote, "Congratulations to Mommy and Daddy! Love you guys so much! ❤️❤️"

"Just the sweetest!! Congratulations mama," Amanda Kloots commented while Sabrina Soto added, "Yeah!! Little girls are the best! ❤️❤️❤️ 👼 ❤️ Congrats!!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️"

Carrino and Lambros — who tied the knot in July after announcing their engagement in 2019 — revealed they were expecting a baby in September, sharing an ultrasound photo on Instagram.