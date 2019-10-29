Jasmine Roth Is Pregnant! HGTV Star Expecting First Child with Husband Brett Roth

Image zoom Jasmine Roth's pregnancy announcement Mike Radford

Jasmine Roth is going to be a mom!

The Hidden Potential star and her husband Brett Roth are expecting their first child together, who’s due to arrive on April 27, 2020, a rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“The word ‘excited’ just doesn’t properly serve the emotions, feelings and overall smile I have been carrying since finding out the news,” Roth tells PEOPLE. “I have always admired ([with] a complete sense of awe) seeing parents raising their children, and I feel like I’m finally getting to join the club. And what an exclusive club it is!”

The couple were roommates in college and later married in 2013, but decided to wait and focus on their careers and traveling before starting a family. Now, Roth — who has her hands full starring on her own HGTV show and running multiple companies — and Brett (who also has his own company) say the timing couldn’t be better to start family.

“We have literally checked off most of our bucket list in regards to travel,” she says. “I think we will always be entrepreneurs and global travelers, and I hope that will be a big part of our child’s life as well.”

While Roth says her first trimester has been difficult (“Morning sickness is no joke and it’s not just in the morning, it’s all day”), she says it’s totally worth it, telling PEOPLE, “I am in awe of what our bodies can do.”

As far as cravings go, “The weirdest one I have had was one night at about 9 p.m., I made my husband go out and buy a Cobb salad from IHOP for me,” Roth says. “No idea where that idea came from, but it sounded really good at the time. Baby gets what baby wants!”

“Oh, and I have been living off of boxed mac and cheese,” the mom-to-be admits.

As the pair (who are “over-the-moon excited”) prepare to welcome their new addition, Roth admits the news is still sinking in and that she’s “beyond nervous” about the next phase of life.

“I’ll get out of a meeting and then suddenly think, ‘Oh my goodness, we’re having a baby!’ ” she tells PEOPLE. “I’m sure every new mom goes through this, but it’s a wild feeling not knowing what’s going to happen. Already I have learned patience. I have had to let go of control and trust my body, and I know this little one is going to change everything in the best way.”

“I know this is going to be the hardest job I have ever signed up for,” Roth adds. “I’m reading all the books and blogs, finding podcasts, joining mom groups to try and feel prepared, but I know that what really matters is that this child will be loved beyond belief.”

“We can’t wait for this little one to sweep us off our feet. Let the rest of our lives begin!” she says.