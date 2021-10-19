The newly-engaged couple each have children of their own, totaling six with their families combined

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Blended Family

There will be even more Kardashians to keep up with soon, now that Travis Barker has proposed to Kourtney Kardashian. The couple will be blending their families — and hope to have even more kids together!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been open about how much they love each other — and each other's children — and have already begun spending time together as a blended family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker engaged Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Barker's children have already expressed their excitement for Kardashian to join their family. Landon wrote in an Instagram Story, "Congratulations @kourtneykardash and @travisbarker I'm so happy for you guys love you guys so much!"

kourtney kardashian, travis barker Credit: kourtney kardashian/instagram; getty

Due to their parents' super celebrity status (Barker is the drummer of Blink-182 and his fiancée is a Keeping Up With the Kardashians star), their children grew up in the spotlight. Although their kids haven't had the most conventional upbringing, Barker and Kardashian have always made them a top priority.

That's evident with how much time they've spent with each other's families; Barker enjoyed a trip to Disneyland in May with his then-girlfriend and her daughter Penelope. A few weeks earlier, Kardashian joined Barker and his kids on a ski trip to Utah in April. As proof of their closeness, Alabama has been calling Kardashian "stepmom" for months, and Barker gave Penelope a few pointers on her pink drumset.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Disneyland Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

And they could be adding even more to the pack: Following their beachside engagement, a family friend of the couple told PEOPLE, "Kourtney is of course ecstatic. She can't wait to marry Travis. She would also love to have a baby with him."

For now, meet the kids of the big, happy, Kardashian-Barker family!

Atiana De La Hoya

Atiana De La Hoya Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

De La Hoya is the daughter of Moakler and boxing champ Oscar De La Hoya, and was 5 years old when Barker married Moakler. The 22-year-old artist and model shares a close relationship with her stepdad, even after Barker and Moakler's 2009 divorce.

She's a gifted artist who posts her work on her art-focused Instagram page (@artbyatiana), and has made a career out of customizing and hand-painting designer bags. Her work is sought after by musical artists and celebrities, such as Machine Gun Kelly, who copped a red Gucci bag with "Diablo" and "5:3666" painted on its side. Barker also scored a customized bag – a Louis Vuitton suitcase with a hand-painted skull.

In addition to her art career, De La Hoya has been modeling since her teens. At first, "I just wanted to hang out with friends. I didn't want to have a career or work," she told Page Six. But these days she's signed to LA Models and posts her shoots on Instagram.

She also has some experience with reality TV: In 2005, MTV aired Meet the Barkers, following the lives of Moakler, Barker, and their family.

Landon Asher Barker

Barker and Moakler's son Landon was born on Oct. 9, 2003, and shares a passion for music with his rock star dad. Since 2018, the musician has dropped a new song every year including "Don't Need Her," "Trust," and "Holiday." He also made an appearance jamming with his father's band, Blink-182, where he performed a surprise drum set.

LIL' ROCKER Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty

The drummer also has film experience as well, having been a special guest in Machine Gun Kelly's musical film Downfalls High. He guest starred alongside other notable names such as Sydney Sweeney, Chase Hudson, Maggie Lindemann, Trippie Redd, and Blackbear.

Alabama Luella Barker

Austin Henry Wallace Austin Henry Wallace

The youngest of the Barker family – Alabama, 15, was born into the spotlight (literally): She was first introduced during season 2 of Meet the Barkers, in December 2005.

Like her older brother, she has pursued her passion for music. She's also built a large following on social media, turning to TikTok as an outlet (racking up 1.1 million followers).

Travis Barker and Alabama Barker Visit Young Hollywood Studio Credit: Mary Clavering/Getty

In addition to her dad's fiancée, Alabama has another connection to the Kardashian crew: she's best friends with Jodie Woods (younger sister of Kylie Jenner's ex-friend, Jordyn Woods).

Mason Dash Disick

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Mason, 11, was born on Dec. 14, 2009, making him the first grandchild for the Kardashian family. KUWTK fans may recall Mason's birth, as it was filmed and aired on the reality show's fourth season!

Family means everything to the Kardashians, which explains Mason's middle name: It's a tribute to their last name, and was the nickname of his late grandfather, Robert Kardashian.

Penelope Scotland Disick (AKA, "P")

Kourtney Kardashian Penelope Disick Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope | Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Born on July 8, 2012, Penelope is Kardashian and Disick's second child (and only daughter). Like her brother Mason, "P" was also born into the spotlight on KUWTK (don't you remember when Kourtney famously pulled her out with her own hands?).

Although Kardashian and Disick split in 2015, the exes have been committed to ensuring there's enough "family time" for their kids, including daddy-daughter dinner dates and spa days with mom.

Reign Aston Disick

Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian Credit: kourtney kardashian/instagram