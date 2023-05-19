Henry Winkler Says He Only Uses TikTok to Dance and Sing with His Grandkids: 'I Love Dancing'

Henry Winkler shared that he only uses the social media app to dance with his six grandkids

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 19, 2023 01:55 PM
Henry Winkler, Jennifer Hudson
Photo: Jennifer Hudson Show

Henry Winkler knows a thing or two about TikTok — but only because of his grandkids!

On Friday's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Barry actor, 76, revealed that he loves to dance with his six grandkids on TikTok. "I'm only on TikTok with my grandkids," the actor told Jennifer Hudson. "My oldest granddaughter, India, said 'Papa, you have to make a TikTok.'"

"So I think I've made 7 or 8, but only, mostly, with them," he confirmed, later sharing that he "loves dancing" after growing up seeing the folk ballet and West Side Story.

Aside from his dancing videos, Winkler has also been posting a few TikToks with his youngest grandchild, Francis Joan, 15 months. In one, Winkler sings an adorable song for his little one that he made up about a banana.

"A banana is delicious and sweet," he sings. "You peel it, and then you eat!"

In January, Winkler shared his first TikTok with his grandkids. The actor posted a video of him and three of his grandchildren dancing to a remix of the Pussycat Dolls' song "When I Grow Up."

"My grandchildren" the Happy Days alum captioned the sweet shot. In the 15-second clip, filmed in a living room, the kids stood in a line before their grandfather, spinning away from the camera as Winkler dramatically sashayed out of the frame as the beat dropped. Then, the group hopped back in front of the camera to jump and dance as the music continued.

Henry Winkler and Stacey Weitzman attend the Warner Media Entertainment TCA Party on July 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Winkler has been married to his wife Stacey since 1978. The couple share children Max, 38, and Zoe Emily, 42. He also has a stepson, Jed Weitzman, 51, from his wife's previous marriage to lawyer Howard Weitzman. He also has six grandkids — India, Ace, Lulu, Jules, Gus, and Francis Joan.

In a 2014 interview with Parade, Winkler revealed that his grandchildren didn't know at the time that he was an actor.

When asked if the youngsters knew he was in show business, the four-time SAG Award nominee replied, "They're too young. They know me only as Papa!"

Updated by Hannah Sacks
