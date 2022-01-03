The Happy Days star posted footage with three of his grandchildren dancing to a remix of the Pussycat Dolls' song "When I Grow Up"

Henry Winkler and His Grandchildren Show Off Their Dance Moves on TikTok

Great dance moves run in Henry Winkler's family!

On Sunday, the 76-year-old actor posted a video on TikTok of him and three of his grandchildren dancing to a remix of the Pussycat Dolls' song "When I Grow Up."

"My grandchildren" the Happy Days alum captioned the sweet shot. In the 15-second clip, filmed in a living room, the kids stood in a line before the grandfather, spinning away from the camera as Winkler dramatically sashayed out of the frame as the beat dropped. Then, the group hopped back in front of the camera to jump and dance as the music continued.

Winkler joined TikTok in November 2020, since posting lighthearted videos dancing around the house and spending time with his dogs. The latest video marks his grandkids' debut on his page on the popular platform.

Winkler has been married to his wife Stacey since 1978. The couple share children Max, 38, and Zoe Emily, 42. He also has a stepson named, Jed Weitzman, 51, from his wife's previous marriage to lawyer Howard Weitzman.

Henry Winkler Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

In a 2014 interview with Parade, Winkler revealed that his grandchildren didn't know at the time that he was an actor.

When asked if the youngsters knew he was in show business, Winkler replied, "They're too young. They know me only as Papa!"

In the same conversation, the Barry alum told Parade that open communication was the secret to his happy marriage over the decades.