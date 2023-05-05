Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Reveal They're Expecting Second Baby as They Pose with Daughter Lyla

Henry Golding's little family is growing!

On Friday, the Crazy Rich Asians star, 36, shared a pair of black-and-white family photos on Instagram as he revealed wife Liv Lo is pregnant with their second baby.

The first photo shows the couple's 2-year-old daughter Lyla sitting on the actor's lap as Lo, 37, sits next to them, leaning into Golding as he reaches over and holds her hand over her bump.

In the second photo, Lyla has her face up against the yoga instructor's bump as the three of them laugh together.

"Inbound ♥️👼🏻," Golding captioned the photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sharing the same photos on her own Instagram, Lo wrote, "Oh hey! New baby otw, due Sept 1 ❤️✨."

Lo also shared a video revealing that she'll be sharing how she practices yoga throughout her pregnancy in a video series.

"I became a mompreneur when I became pregnant. I have a prenatal yoga certification and practiced yoga throughout my last pregnancy, but this time, I am sharing my journey to demonstrate how important yoga is for the mind and body because health begins with the mother," she explains in a caption over the video as it shows her doing yoga at different stages of pregnancy.

Golding and Lo were married in 2016. While speaking to PEOPLE last May, the actor revealed his favorite thing about being a father.

"Seeing her grow and change," he explained at the time. "Like today is actually Liv's birthday, and on Liv's birthday, little baby decided to really attempt to walk."

"She's changing so much, so every day is like a treat," Golding added.