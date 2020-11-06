The proud dad-to-be shared their big baby news alongside some stunning shots of himself and the pregnant fitness guru

Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Are Expecting Their First Child: '2021 Is Already Looking Brighter'

Henry Golding is going to be a dad!

Crazy Rich Asians star, 33, and wife Liv Lo announced she is pregnant with their first child on Thursday night.

The proud dad-to-be shared their big baby news alongside some stunning shots of himself and the fitness guru posing atop a bridge.

"2021 is already looking brighter ❤️👼🏻," the actor captioned the images.

Liv Lo, 35, posted her own set of images from their bridge photo shoot in which she wore a tight grey ribbed dress highlighting her burgeoning baby bump.

"Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you💕We love you!✨," she captioned the photos that included an image of the couple sweet kissing and Henry caressing her belly.

The actor and Liv Lo have been married since 2016 and wed five years after they met at a party on New Year’s Day.

“There’s always a little bit of magic when you first meet a person, but it doesn’t occur to you,” Golding previously told PEOPLE about that first meeting.

“It’s not like, ‘Oh my God, that’s a person I’m going to marry.’ There’s like, ‘Wow, there’s something about them,’ but it’s when you get to know somebody, when you build a relationship, that you become a team," he continued.

"That’s when you start realizing, this is the love of my life.”

Since meeting his wife, Henry's life has changed “dramatically” as the former hairdresser went from TV travel host to Hollywood megastar, but he always has his "team" member by his side.

“It’s a lot of time away, which isn’t the greatest thing, but I manage to bring my wife to as much as possible and we have an amazing time," he told PEOPLE.