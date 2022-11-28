Henry Golding Shares Adorable Thanksgiving Photo with Daughter Lyla, 20 Months: 'Very Thankful'

Henry Golding enjoyed quality time with his little girl this Thanksgiving.

On Sunday, the Crazy Rich Asians star, 35, shared some sweet pictures on Instagram from his Thanksgiving weekend in Palm Springs, California, with wife Liv Lo and their 20-month-old daughter Lyla.

In the first black-and-white snap, Golding and his daughter smile while sitting in a play truck stationed in front of an open field. Both Golding and Lyla hold the steering wheels in front of them as they pose for the camera.

Another picture shows Lo walking in the center of the street while little Lyla crouches between her mom's legs. Lyla is also seen hanging out with another child in some of the other shots.

"A very thankful, Thanksgiving to all ♥️," wrote Golding.

Earlier this month, the actor shared a sweet clip of him and his daughter Lyla before the two went down a slide together. In the video, Lyla can be seen sitting on the actor's lap and sporting a big grin the entire time.

"This little face 🤩," Golding wrote of his daughter in the Instagram caption.

The Last Christmas actor welcomed Lyla in March 2021 with Lo, whom he married in 2016. Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their daughter's 1st birthday with the proud father sharing an adorable photo of him and Lyla, in which she flashed all four of her teeth.

"Here's to 1 years old kiddo," the star captioned the Instagram post.

While speaking to PEOPLE in May, the actor revealed his favorite thing about being a father.

"Seeing her grow and change," he explained at the time. "Like today is actually Liv's birthday, and on Liv's birthday, little baby decided to really attempt to walk."

"She's changing so much, so every day is like a treat," Golding added.