Henry Golding Shares Sweet Snap with Daughter Lyla After Filming in U.K.: 'Daddy's Home'

“There's no use pining over it because I'm here to work for us, but it doesn't stop me sort of yearning to be home. I can't wait until I get back,” the actor told PEOPLE of filming abroad

Henry Golding is back where he belongs!

The 34-year-old actor was happy to reunite with his baby daughter Lyla, 3 months, in a sweet snap he posted to Instagram Thursday. The star shares the infant with wife Liv Lo, and has been in England since May filming Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Persuasion alongside Dakota Johnson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Daddy's home ♥️" Golding captioned the smiling shot, wearing a black leather jacket over a white tee as he held his daughter close. Little Lyla, meanwhile, looked intrigued with the camera as it zoomed in for her close-up.

Speaking with PEOPLE about breaking barriers in Hollywood and how fatherhood changed his life, the Snake Eyes star said a silver lining of the pandemic was getting to spend even more quality time with Liv before the couple welcomed their first child on March 31.

henry golding and lyla Credit: Henry Golding/Instagram

"We were able to focus on family time and really explore the West coast together and be present for the entire pregnancy journey," Golding said. "Money can't buy that. I've realigned what's important in life."

Parenthood has also pushed the Crazy Rich Asians alum to think more deeply about the kind of world he hopes to raise his daughter in.

"I have an Asian American baby, and I hope that I've helped lay a foundation where she grows up in a society that accepts you for who you are," he said. "It's important to lend a voice where possible."

Henry Golding Instagram Henry Golding | Credit: Henry Golding Instagram

Though Liv and Lyla were able to visit Golding in the U.K. while he filmed the modernized version of the Jane Austen classic, the dedicated dad said he couldn't wait to fly back to L.A. to see his family.

"It's wonderful to get back into the saddle, [but] now there are other challenges when being away, and that's obviously being away from my brand-spanking-new baby daughter," he told PEOPLE of filming abroad.

"As soon as I finish this [movie], I'm going home. I know that this is the nature of the job, and Liv absolutely understands that as well," he added. "There's no use pining over it because I'm here to work for us, but it doesn't stop me sort of yearning to be home. I can't wait until I get back."