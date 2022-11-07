Henry Golding Shares Adorable Video with Daughter Lyla, 19 Months: 'This Little Face'

The Crazy Rich Asians star welcomed daughter Lyla with wife Liv Lo Golding in March 2021

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on November 7, 2022 08:42 PM
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkpRxJ5M4lm/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D henrygolding Verified This little face 🤩 20h
Photo: henry golding/Instagram

Henry Golding is enjoying some father-daughter time.

On Sunday, the Crazy Rich Asians star shared a sweet clip of him and his 19-month-old daughter Lyla, whom he shares with wife Liv Lo Golding, having some outdoor fun.

In the video, Lyla can be seen sitting on the actor's lap before the two go down a slide together with the toddler sporting a big grin the entire time.

"This little face 🤩," Henry, 35, wrote of his daughter in the Instagram caption.

The Last Christmas actor welcomed Lyla in March 2021 with Liv, whom he married in 2016. Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their daughter's 1st birthday with the proud father sharing an adorable photo of him and Lyla, in which she flashed all four of her teeth.

"Here's to 1 years old kiddo," the actor captioned the Instagram post.

While speaking to PEOPLE in May, the Malaysian-British actor revealed his favorite thing about being a father.

"Seeing her grow and change," he explained at the time. "Like today is actually Liv's birthday, and on Liv's birthday, little baby decided to really attempt to walk."

"She's changing so much, so every day is like a treat," Henry added.

When asked if his daughter was aware that her dad is a movie star or has seen any of his films, Henry replied, "It's interesting we actually put Crazy Rich Asians on," before Liv chimed in, saying, "She's more into Cocomelon right now."

Agreeing with his wife's statement, Henry continued, "Yeah, and she points to the TV and was like 'Cocomelon!' so she doesn't care."

