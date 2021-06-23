Henry Golding Says He Was More Stressed Than His Wife During Her 16-Hour Labor with Daughter

Henry Golding is revealing what was going through his mind on the day of his daughter's birth.

During Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor, 34, opened up about life as a new dad and admitted that he may have been more stressed than his wife Liv Lo during her labor with their daughter Lila.

Golding, who welcomed baby Lila with his wife on March 31, said it's been "a crazy past year" since becoming a father. The star said his 12-week-old daughter is currently "milk-hungry all the time."

"It's been quite the adjustment, it's one of those things that you start off thinking, 'I'm gonna be the best parent ever, I'm gonna be so doting.' When in reality that first week hits and it is an absolute sleep terrorist that just moved into your house, because she does not stop," the actor said of his daughter.

"I think there were many moments of me just like cowered on the floor beside her crib, just wishing she would let me sleep a little bit," he added. "But she's a sweetheart."

The Crazy Rich Asians star later described his experience being in the delivery room with his wife for his daughter's birth, which he said was "definitely eye-opening."

"I think it was more stressful for me than it was for my wife," he said. "She was cruising and was in the zone and it was a good probably 16-hour labor or something like that. By the end of it I was wrecked, so I don't know how she was feeling, she was stoic as ever."

"I think by the end of it I was like, 'We just have to do whatever it takes … loosen everything down there and let's get the baby out,' " he said with a laugh. "I was freaking."

"Every morning it's like she comes up with something new, something exciting. She makes this look at you or she smiles. Every day is a joy. It's crazy," he said, adding, "You do feel the sense of overprotectiveness already. I'm sure it gets worse!"

Golding also shared how his wife has been doing post-baby, sharing that the first few weeks of adjusting to parenthood were challenging.