Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo welcomed their first child to the world on March 31

Henry Golding Reveals the Push Present He Gave Wife Liv Lo Before the Birth of Their Daughter

Henry Golding is still figuring out the "push present" trend.

The 34-year-old actor and wife Liv Lo welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla, on March 31. Before the birth of his baby girl, Golding had a friend in New York City design an "intricate" tennis bracelet as a pre-birth gift for his wife.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There is a huge sort of pressure — not a pressure should I say, I wanted to get something. The push presents are a thing now," Golding told guest host Anthony Anderson on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Then, Golding raised an interesting question: "Do you give it after, or do you give it to her before? That's the question."

"I gave it before because I wanted her to enjoy it before, like, this little monster came out and took over our lives," he explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Snake Eyes star recently reunited with his infant daughter in mid-July after spending two months in England filming Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Persuasion, sharing the adorable moment on Instagram.

"Daddy's home ♥️" Golding captioned the smiling shot.

PEOPLE caught up with Golding at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in May, where he opened up about his life as a new father. Despite feeling "a bit guilty" being away from his child, the Crazy Rich Asians star said he is enjoying fatherhood.

"Every morning it's like she comes up with something new, something exciting. She makes this look at you or she smiles. Every day is a joy. It's crazy," he said, adding, "You do feel the sense of overprotectiveness already. I'm sure it gets worse!"

Golding had nothing but praise for his wife as he reflected on her pregnancy with their daughter: "It is a challenge. I think with every woman, they go through so much, not only physically, but mentally. Things just change. And so the first two weeks were definitely a challenge, but she bounced back."

Lo recently opened up about the challenges of motherhood in a Mother's Day blog post, where she detailed her experience with postpartum breastfeeding.