Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo announced this month that they are expecting their first child together

Henry Golding Says He Feels 'Very Lucky' and 'Grateful' for Baby on the Way: 'It's a Miracle'

Henry Golding couldn't be more excited to be a first-time dad.

One week after the Crazy Rich Asians star announced he and wife Liv Lo are expecting their first child together, Golding appeared on Good Morning America Thursday to discuss the exciting news.

"I achieved something during quarantine," the 33-year-old joked.

The British actor said that the pregnancy news "definitely came at the appropriate time."

"We’ve been together for about 10 years now, married for the past four years. We’ve gone to a place in our lives where we were ready and so we were actively trying," he revealed.

Golding went on to share how "grateful" he and his wife are to have finally achieved the special feat.

"It’s a miracle when you do find out that you’re pregnant," he said. "We were very lucky and I think a lot of people don’t often get to our stage, so we’re very grateful."

The actor admitted that while he and Lo are "super excited," the pair are also "terrified at the same time."

Last week, the proud dad-to-be shared their big baby news alongside some stunning shots of himself and the fitness guru posing atop a bridge.

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo Golding

"2021 is already looking brighter ❤️👼🏻," the actor captioned the images.

Lo, 35, posted her own set of images from their bridge photo shoot in which she wore a tight grey ribbed dress highlighting her burgeoning baby bump.

"Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you💕We love you!✨," she captioned the photos that included an image of the couple sweetly kissing and Golding caressing her belly.

The actor and Lo have been married since 2016 and wed five years after they met at a party on New Year’s Day.

“There’s always a little bit of magic when you first meet a person, but it doesn’t occur to you,” Golding previously told PEOPLE about that first meeting.