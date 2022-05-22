Last month, the Crazy Rich Asians star and his wife Liv Lo celebrated their daughter Lyla's 1st birthday

Henry Golding Dishes on Fatherhood with Daughter Lyla: 'Every Day Is Like a Treat'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: (L-R) Liv Golding and Henry Golding attend Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala: A New Gold Age at Vibiana on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Gold House)

Henry Golding is gushing over his role of a lifetime as a father!

While gracing the gold carpet of Gold House's Gold Gala to celebrate AAPI Heritage month, the Monsoon actor reveals to PEOPLE his favorite thing about being a father to his 13-month-old daughter Lyla.

"Seeing her grow and change," he says at Saturday's event. "Like today is actually Liv's birthday, and on Liv's birthday, little baby decided to really attempt to walk."

"She's changing so much, so every day is like a treat," Golding, 35, adds.

Golding welcomed Lyla last year with his wife Liv Lo, whom he married in 2016. Last month, the couple celebrated their daughter's 1st birthday with the proud father sharing an adorable photo of himself and Lyla, flashing all four of her teeth.

"Here's to 1 years old kiddo," the Malaysian-British actor wrote in the Instagram caption.

PARK CITY, UTAH - APRIL 02: Henry Golding (R) with wife Liv Lo and daughter Lyla Golding attend Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile) Credit: Alex Goodlett/Getty for Operation Smile

When asked if his daughter is aware that her dad is a movie star or has seen any of his films, Golding replies, "It's interesting we actually put Crazy Rich Asians on," before Lo, 37, chimes in saying, "She's more into Cocomelon right now."

Agreeing with Lo's statement, Golding continues, "Yeah, and she points to the TV and was like 'Cocomelon!' so she doesn't care."

The Last Christmas star also tells PEOPLE of his ideal date night with his wife, including "things like this."

"It's actually getting out of our comfort zone," he explains. "We live in a bit of a bubble, especially with the baby, so dressing up and meeting everyone and celebrating … tonight is the night of celebration."

During the event at Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles, Golding was awarded the Leading Man Honor. The recognition aims to counteract Asian men stereotypes that perpetuate stats like Asian men being the least liked on dating sites.

The Gentlemen actor shares his two cents on what being a "leading man" entails, admitting, "it's fairly easy to accomplish."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: (L-R) Liv Golding and Henry Golding attend Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala: A New Gold Age at Vibiana on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Gold House) Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Gold House

"You do the material justice, you be professional, you treat others the way you want to be treated," he explains in his speech. "And you certainly don't go up slapping people up onstage," referring to the 2022 infamous Oscar incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

"So, the hard thing is being a leading man offscreen, and this doesn't just apply to men. It applies to all of us," he continues. "He, she, they and them. It's being a leading person to others. Your peers, your colleagues, your friends, and your family."