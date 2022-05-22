Henry Golding Dishes on Fatherhood with Daughter Lyla: 'Every Day Is Like a Treat'
Henry Golding is gushing over his role of a lifetime as a father!
While gracing the gold carpet of Gold House's Gold Gala to celebrate AAPI Heritage month, the Monsoon actor reveals to PEOPLE his favorite thing about being a father to his 13-month-old daughter Lyla.
"Seeing her grow and change," he says at Saturday's event. "Like today is actually Liv's birthday, and on Liv's birthday, little baby decided to really attempt to walk."
"She's changing so much, so every day is like a treat," Golding, 35, adds.
Golding welcomed Lyla last year with his wife Liv Lo, whom he married in 2016. Last month, the couple celebrated their daughter's 1st birthday with the proud father sharing an adorable photo of himself and Lyla, flashing all four of her teeth.
"Here's to 1 years old kiddo," the Malaysian-British actor wrote in the Instagram caption.
When asked if his daughter is aware that her dad is a movie star or has seen any of his films, Golding replies, "It's interesting we actually put Crazy Rich Asians on," before Lo, 37, chimes in saying, "She's more into Cocomelon right now."
Agreeing with Lo's statement, Golding continues, "Yeah, and she points to the TV and was like 'Cocomelon!' so she doesn't care."
The Last Christmas star also tells PEOPLE of his ideal date night with his wife, including "things like this."
"It's actually getting out of our comfort zone," he explains. "We live in a bit of a bubble, especially with the baby, so dressing up and meeting everyone and celebrating … tonight is the night of celebration."
During the event at Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles, Golding was awarded the Leading Man Honor. The recognition aims to counteract Asian men stereotypes that perpetuate stats like Asian men being the least liked on dating sites.
The Gentlemen actor shares his two cents on what being a "leading man" entails, admitting, "it's fairly easy to accomplish."
"You do the material justice, you be professional, you treat others the way you want to be treated," he explains in his speech. "And you certainly don't go up slapping people up onstage," referring to the 2022 infamous Oscar incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.
"So, the hard thing is being a leading man offscreen, and this doesn't just apply to men. It applies to all of us," he continues. "He, she, they and them. It's being a leading person to others. Your peers, your colleagues, your friends, and your family."
"It's about pushing the limits of stereotype physically and mentally in all disciplines. Now, we all have the power to be," Golding adds, "we just have to choose to make a difference."
