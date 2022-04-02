Henry Golding Celebrates 'Kiddo' Lyla's 1st Birthday with Cute Father/Daughter Photo

"Here's to 1 years old kiddo," Henry Golding wrote, sharing an adorable photo of himself and daughter Lyla flashing their smiles as they celebrated her first birthday

Henry Golding is celebrating one year of fatherhood.

The Crazy Rich Asians star, 35, was all smiles Friday as he rang in daughter Lyla's first birthday with an adorable photo of himself and the birthday girl, flashing all four of her teeth. "Here's to 1 years old kiddo," Golding wrote in the caption.

They were met with celebratory messages in the comments section. "My heart just exploded. Happy Birthday!!!" Last Christmas director Paul Feig wrote. Golding's Crazy Rich Asians costar Ken Jeong dropped some heart emojis in the comments.

Golding welcomed Lyla last year with wife Liv Lo, 36, and paid tribute to the first-time mom in their baby announcement. "This woman right here," he wrote. "Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you."

The Monsoon actor raved about being a dad last year as he caught up with PEOPLE at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

"Every morning it's like she comes up with something new, something exciting. She makes this look at you or she smiles. Every day is a joy. It's crazy," he said. "You do feel the sense of overprotectiveness already. I'm sure it gets worse!"

Golding later spoke to PEOPLE about welcoming his first child during the COVID-19 pandemic, which provided a silver lining for the growing family.

"We were able to focus on family time and really explore the West coast together and be present for the entire pregnancy journey," he said in July. "Money can't buy that. I've realigned what's important in life."